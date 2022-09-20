Story highlights This page includes the show Transcript

September 21, 2022

This Wednesday, we’re heading to the Caribbean island of Puerto Rico to understand its challenges following Hurricane Fiona. We’ll also meet a New Jersey teacher who is distributing hundreds of thousands of free books to his local community. And bonus: our all-week U.S. constitution trivia continues…

Click here to access the printable version of today’s CNN 10 transcript

CNN 10 serves a growing audience interested in compact on-demand news broadcasts ideal for explanation seekers on the go or in the classroom. The show’s priority is to identify stories of international significance and then clearly describe why they’re making news, who is affected, and how the events fit into a complex, international society.

Thank you for using CNN 10