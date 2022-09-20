Today, you’ll find a deal on the Classic Super-Fast Thermapen, a discounted FitBit Inspire 2 and savings on the T-fal E76597 Ultimate Hard Anodized Nonstick Fry Pan. All that and more below.

Surplus Sale

Wayfair

Labor Day might have already passed, but don’t fret: Wayfair’s Surplus Sale is here. Get major discounts — up to 60% off — across a bunch of categories. Snag huge savings on furniture, bedding, decor, kitchen essentials and more. You’ll get free shipping on your order too. Whatever you’re looking for, you’re almost guaranteed to save.

The Fall Sale

Sheertex Sheertex

Sheertex’s unbreakable tights have reached cult status for their extreme durability, and now a bunch of its bestsellers are discounted as part of the brand’s warehouse sale. You can shop a range of closet staples at up to 50% off through the end of this month. From minimalist classics to colorful shapewear to patterned stockings, Sheertex’s sale is a great opportunity to upgrade your hosiery drawer. All the styles feature the tested Sheertex Knit technology, which balances both comfort and long-lasting resistance to wear and tear.

$83 $62.25 at ThermoWorks

Thermapen Lindsay Boyers/CNN

At Underscored, ThermoWorks is our most trusted thermometer brand when it comes to grilling. Good news for any end-of-summer cookouts on the calendar: The Classic Super-Fast meat thermometer is on sale right now in open-box condition. With a folding probe and ultra-readable display, this thermometer is a kitchen essential. Plus, the durable, pocket-size ThermoPop is seeing a solid discount.

$99.95 $65.31 at Walmart

Fitbit Inspire 2 Fitbit

Sporting myriad helpful features, the Fitbit Inspire 2 is our top fitness tracker choice for anyone who wants better clarity and more robust data about their health, fitness and wellness lifestyle. Usually going for around $100, it’s now over $35 off at Walmart.

$47.99 $27.35 at Amazon

T-fal Ultimate Hard Anodized Nonstick Fry Pan Amazon

Our testers’ favorite nonstick pan, the T-fal Ultimate, is down to the lowest price we’ve seen since last Black Friday. This pan’s depth allows for versatile use, from cooking standard frying pan foods like eggs and meats to recipes you’d usually reserve for pots, such as rices and stews.

More deals to shop

• Apple MagSafe battery packs are $15 off at Best Buy right now, meaning you can stay charged up all day for both less money and less stress.

• Honeywell’s tabletop fans are just $8.49 at Target right now, making them perfect additions to dorm rooms, kids rooms and anywhere else you need some fresh air moving around.

• Courant’s stylish wireless charging accessories are 40% off at Nordstrom right now, whether you want a tray that’ll hold all your daily essentials or a sleek charging pad with a footprint small enough for the most compact nightstand.

• On another Nordstrom note, the department store is having a huge Le Creuset event to get you all set for autumnal braising and roasting: Think deep discounts on almost 200 items, including 34% off the famous Dutch Oven, deals on utensil sets and more.

• Adidas fleeces are on sale at Woot! up to 58% off just in time for colder temperatures — plus, Prime members get another $5 off.

• Shopbop’s Style Event is going on now, with tiered savings based on your total purchase — just use the code STYLE on orders starting at $200 to save.

• The Google Nest Hub is ready with Google Assistant, smart home controls, thermostat controls, timer and more to keep your life organized and running smoothly — and you can pick one up for $45 off at Best Buy right now.

• The treat-dispensing Furbo is a cool 25% off on Amazon at the moment, which is basically remote entertainment for both you and your dog back home.

• Nespresso coffee makers are starting at $127.99 on Woot!, making your morning cup of coffee easier than ever.

• Coca-Cola six-packs of mini cans (and other sodas) are three for $9.98 at Walgreens right now.

Deals you may have missed

$249.99 $239.99 at Amazon

Apple Apple

Three years after debuting — and landing in the ears of seemingly everyone you know — Apple’s mega-popular AirPods Pro are finally getting a refresh. Available for preorder now and launching on Sept. 23, the AirPods Pro 2 promise such major upgrades as improved active noise cancellation (ANC), a wider range of fit options, more expansive touch controls and longer battery life. Like their predecessors, the Pro 2 will still carry the same steep $249 price tag — but if you preorder right now on Amazon, you’ll save $10. While it’s a relatively slight discount, it’s rare to see a brand-new Apple drop with any discount, so be sure to snag a pair now.

Vitamix Days

Vitamix Nordstrom

Upgrade your smoothie game with a top-of-the-line Vitamix blender and more right now. Brand-new blenders, containers, bundles, accessories and certified refurbished models are all seeing solid discounts during this limited-time savings event. These powerful blenders — up to 50% off right now — are game changers in the kitchen, so if you’ve had your eye on one, now’s the time to buy.

$179.95 $159.95 with code CNNREADER20 at Ember

Ember Ember

At Underscored, we’re big fans of the Ember Mug 2. It’s a rechargeable stainless steel mug surrounded by a ceramic coating that keeps your drink toasty by creating a convection current in whatever liquid you fill it with. It will automatically detect when liquid’s inside and begin heating to the temperature you choose via the associated app. Right now Underscored readers can save $20 on the Metallic Collection — and choose among gold, stainless steel, copper and rose gold — and never sip on lukewarm coffee again. Simply use code CNNREADER20 at checkout.

Friends and Family Sale

Supergoop Amazon

Finally, the sale that skin care obsessives have been waiting for: Supergoop!’s Friends and Family Sale, with 20% off everything sitewide. Today is the last day you can use code FF20 at checkout to save on the internet’s favorite sunscreen (including the massively popular Unseen Sunscreen), and resolve to wear sunscreen daily, no matter the season.

$30 off orders $100+ with code HOTDEAL

Adidas Adidas

Whether you’re shopping for a new pair of kicks, some comfy loungewear or activewear that perfectly suits your workout routine, Adidas has you covered. Right now you can get $30 off your purchase of $100 or more with code HOTDEAL when you shop thousands of top-notch Adidas styles for men, women and kids. This deal only lasts through Sept. 20, so don’t wait.