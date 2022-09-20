Top business news
EAGLE ROCK, UNITED STATES: Shoppers look for bargains at a Target store in Eagle Rock, California, 28 November, 2003, on the day after Thanksgiving, sometimes called "Black Friday" and considered to be one of the most important days of the year for retailers. AFP PHOTO/Robyn BECK (Photo credit should read ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)
EAGLE ROCK, UNITED STATES: Shoppers look for bargains at a Target store in Eagle Rock, California, 28 November, 2003, on the day after Thanksgiving, sometimes called "Black Friday" and considered to be one of the most important days of the year for retailers. AFP PHOTO/Robyn BECK (Photo credit should read ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)
ROBYN BECK/AFP/AFP via Getty Images
Now playing
01:07
Investment strategist: Retailers are talking about 'unwanted inventory levels'
DULLES, VA - MAY 25: Pallets of baby formula are unloaded from a FedEx cargo plane upon arrival at Dulles International Airport on May 25, 2022 in Dulles, Virginia. More than 100 pallets of infant formula traveled from Ramstein Air Base in Germany to Washington Dulles International Airport. The mission is being executed to address an infant formula shortage caused by the closure of the largest U.S. formula manufacturing plant due to safety and contamination issues. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
DULLES, VA - MAY 25: Pallets of baby formula are unloaded from a FedEx cargo plane upon arrival at Dulles International Airport on May 25, 2022 in Dulles, Virginia. More than 100 pallets of infant formula traveled from Ramstein Air Base in Germany to Washington Dulles International Airport. The mission is being executed to address an infant formula shortage caused by the closure of the largest U.S. formula manufacturing plant due to safety and contamination issues. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Now playing
01:16
Is a recession coming? Look to corporate earnings
iMessage iOS 16 Sam Kelly
Now playing
02:24
You can now edit and unsend iMessages. Here's how it works
nightcap alex jones civil trial
Now playing
02:21
Tearful testimony in latest Alex Jones trial: "It makes me angry because I'm not a liar"
A train is seen near a mural of Abraham Lincoln is seen in the Eckington neighborhood of Washington, D.C., on Monday, August 22, 2022.
A train is seen near a mural of Abraham Lincoln is seen in the Eckington neighborhood of Washington, D.C., on Monday, August 22, 2022.
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc./Getty Images/File
Now playing
01:59
How a rail strike was narrowly avoided
Patagonia red shirt
Patagonia red shirt
Patagonia
Now playing
04:11
Patagonia founder says 'Earth is now our only shareholder'
Locomotive's are coupled to railway cars at the Selkirk rail yard Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, in Selkirk, N.Y. Government officials and a variety of businesses are bracing for the possibility of a nationwide rail strike that would paralyze shipments of everything from crude and clothing to cars, a potential calamity for businesses that have struggled for more than two years due to COVID-19 related supply chain breakdowns. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink)
Locomotive's are coupled to railway cars at the Selkirk rail yard Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, in Selkirk, N.Y. Government officials and a variety of businesses are bracing for the possibility of a nationwide rail strike that would paralyze shipments of everything from crude and clothing to cars, a potential calamity for businesses that have struggled for more than two years due to COVID-19 related supply chain breakdowns. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink)
Hans Pennink/AP
Now playing
04:03
20 hours of negotiations end with tentative deal to avoid rail strike
twitter elon musk 4 court case scenarios orig_00000701.png
twitter elon musk 4 court case scenarios orig_00000701.png
Now playing
01:40
4 ways Twitter and Musk court battle could end, explained
Twitter Whistleblower China Agent Screengrab 01
Now playing
02:35
Twitter whistleblower responds to Chinese spying allegations
Botometer is the tool Elon Musk used to make his initial claim about the number of bots on Twitter.
Botometer is the tool Elon Musk used to make his initial claim about the number of bots on Twitter.
John Genera/CNN
Now playing
02:57
Here's how Elon Musk calculated the number of bots on Twitter
Chevron CEO Mike Wirth climate change
Now playing
05:30
This is what Chevron's CEO thinks about climate change
Nurses strike Monday, Sept. 12, 2022 outside North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale, Minn. Nurses launched a three-day strike over issues of pay and what they say is understaffing that has been worsened by the strains of the coronavirus pandemic. (David Joles/Star Tribune via AP)
Nurses strike Monday, Sept. 12, 2022 outside North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale, Minn. Nurses launched a three-day strike over issues of pay and what they say is understaffing that has been worsened by the strains of the coronavirus pandemic. (David Joles/Star Tribune via AP)
David Joles/Star Tribune/AP
Now playing
01:44
Hear why 15,000 nurses decided to walk off the job
blue origin rocket launch fail DT thumb vpx
Blue Origin
Now playing
02:05
See moment Blue Origin rocket catches fire during launch
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 18: Robert Iger attends the Stella McCartney "Get Back" Capsule Collection and documentary release of Peter Jackson's "Get Back" at The Jim Henson Company on November 18, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 18: Robert Iger attends the Stella McCartney "Get Back" Capsule Collection and documentary release of Peter Jackson's "Get Back" at The Jim Henson Company on November 18, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)
Rich Fury/Getty Images
Now playing
01:49
Bob Iger: Disney buying Twitter 'would've been irresponsible'
nightcap 090822 WFH clip 16x9
Now playing
03:12
CEO calls out misleading studies on efficacy of working from home
The iPhone 14 Pro's Dynamic Island.
The iPhone 14 Pro's Dynamic Island.
Apple
Now playing
01:59
See Apple's new iPhone 14
New York CNN Business  — 

Roughly 500 corporate jobs are being eliminated at the Gap, adding to the problems that the beleaguered retailer is currently facing.

The cuts include a mix of layoffs and open roles being axed at the company’s corporate offices in New York, San Francisco and across Asia, according to a person familiar with the situation. The Wall Street Journal, which first reported the news, said the layoffs started in recent days and amount to roughly 5% of the Gap’s 8,700 corporate employees.

News of the layoffs comes a few months after the Gap reported weak first quarter earnings, with sales sliding at its flagship brand and its more popular Old Navy chain. In July, the company announced that CEO Sonia Syngal would step down after less than three years. She will be replaced by an interim CEO while the company searches for a permanent leader.

Neil Saunders, managing director at GlobalData, wrote in an analyst note that the job cuts “make sense” because of the company’s slowing sales and shrinking retail footprint. He added that Old Navy is no longer as strong as it had been in boosting the Gap’s bottom line.

“Traditionally, Gap could rely on its Old Navy banner to cover some of the sluggishness in other parts of the business. However, with the division suffering from supply chain issues and softening demand from the family segment, the whole company is very exposed and needs to take tougher actions to appease investors and present better numbers over the second half of the year,” Saunders wrote.

Last week, Kanye West announced he was terminating his two-year-old partnership with the Gap because of “substantial noncompliance.” He alleged the retailer breached their partnership by not opening branded Yeezy stores and distributing his apparel as originally planned, among other issues.

Gap (GPS) confirmed that it was winding down the partnership in an internal company email that was seen by CNN Business.

Shares of the Gap slipped nearly 3% in Tuesday trading, with the stock down 50% for the year.