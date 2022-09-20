Bolsonaro stumps for reelection in United Nations speech

United Nations Headquarters (CNN) Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's address to the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday bore little resemblance to his past speeches before world leaders. Touting Brazil's development under his administration and swiping at political rivals, the Brazilian leader seemed more focused on appealing to voters at home, as the country's presidential election looms next month.

The first world leader to speak at the UN headquarters podium in New York City, Bolsonaro spent much of his speech describing economic and political achievements, saying that poverty, inflation and unemployment are decreasing in the country.

These indices have indeed all shown small decreases in the past two to three months, though the overall economic picture is somewhat starker, with one in 10 Brazilians currently unemployed and inflation at 8.73% in August, compared to the same month last year.

The President, who has long positioned himself as business-friendly, also argued that privatization and deregulation under his government have promoted a better economic environment in the country, and called for that model of governance to continue -- a not-so-subtle appeal for reelection.

Read More