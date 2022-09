Webb telescope shares its first observations of bright Mars

The inner region of the Orion Nebula as seen by the James Webb Space Telescope's NIRCam instrument. The image reveals intricate details about how stars and planetary systems are formed.

Observing the universe with the James Webb Space Telescope

Photos: Observing the universe with the James Webb Space Telescope

NASA released a mosaic image of the Tarantula Nebula on Tuesday, September 6. The image, which spans 340 light-years, shows tens of thousands of young stars that were previously obscured by cosmic dust.

Observing the universe with the James Webb Space Telescope

Photos: Observing the universe with the James Webb Space Telescope

Webb's first direct image of an exoplanet showcases it in different bands of infrared light. The planet, called HIP 65426 b, is a gas giant.

Webb's first direct image of an exoplanet showcases it in different bands of infrared light. The planet, called HIP 65426 b, is a gas giant.

Observing the universe with the James Webb Space Telescope

Photos: Observing the universe with the James Webb Space Telescope

Photos: Observing the universe with the James Webb Space Telescope

A new image of the Phantom Galaxy, which is 32 million light-years away from Earth, combines data from the James Webb Space Telescope and the Hubble Space Telescope.