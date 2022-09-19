Attorneys for migrants sent to Martha's Vineyard looking into origination of brochures they believe were handed out under 'false pretenses'

(CNN) Attorneys for many of the nearly 50 migrants who landed unexpectedly in Martha's Vineyard said Monday that brochures given to their clients were "highly misleading" and "used to entice (their) clients to travel under the guise that (resettlement) support was available to them."

The brochure lists refugee services, including cash and housing assistance, clothing, transportation to job interviews, job training and assistance registering children for school, among other resources.

One Venezuelan migrant, who spoke to CNN on the condition of anonymity for fear of negative impacts on their immigration case, shared images of the brochure. They said migrants were told that the brochure had information on the assistance they would receive in Massachusetts, but they were not told about the differences in programs for refugees and asylum seekers.

Migrants are, in many cases, asylum seekers, not refugees. Refugees apply for protection overseas and are admitted through the refugee admissions program, whereas asylum seekers apply within the United States.

The asylum seekers, whom local officials believe originated from Venezuela, arrived in Martha's Vineyard Wednesday, flying in from Texas under arrangements made by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis . DeSantis, who is up for reelection this year, said he wanted to call attention to the border crisis. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott -- another Republican with a reelection bid -- has bused thousands of migrants to New York and Washington, DC, throughout the summer to also highlight his criticism of the Biden administration's immigration policies.

