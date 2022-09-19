How to help victims of Hurricane Fiona

(CNN) Hurricane Fiona has made landfall over Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic as a Category 1 storm with sustained winds of 90 mph.

The storm brought torrential rain, flash flood warnings and has left more than a million people without power . Fiona could bring up to 30 inches of rain to Puerto Rico, which was hit by Hurricane Maria five years ago.

Fiona is expected to strengthen and could hit Turks and Caicos as a Category 2 hurricane on Tuesday and threaten Bermuda later this week.