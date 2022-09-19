How to help victims of Hurricane Fiona

CNN Impact Your World

Updated 1:27 PM ET, Mon September 19, 2022

Three people inside a house await rescue from the floods caused by Hurricane Fiona in Cayey, Puerto Rico.
(CNN)Hurricane Fiona has made landfall over Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic as a Category 1 storm with sustained winds of 90 mph.

The storm brought torrential rain, flash flood warnings and has left more than a million people without power. Fiona could bring up to 30 inches of rain to Puerto Rico, which was hit by Hurricane Maria five years ago.
      Fiona is expected to strengthen and could hit Turks and Caicos as a Category 2 hurricane on Tuesday and threaten Bermuda later this week.
        Several organizations already have teams on the ground providing assistance. You can help them here or by clicking the button below.