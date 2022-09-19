The piper who woke the Queen up every morning is playing her to rest

London (CNN) Over the seven decades of the Queen's reign, the British public came to know many of her quirks: her corgis, her hats, her wave. But, as the nation gathers for her funeral on Monday, they will witness a lesser-known fixture of the Queen's life: her piper.

For most of her reign, the Queen was roused by the sound of bagpipes played beneath her window -- at all her residences around the country. The Piper to the Sovereign has for decades acted as a personal alarm clock, playing for 15 minutes each morning, as well as on state occasions.

But on Monday, the piper will have a different role. The music that signaled the start of the Queen's mornings will now signal the end of her funeral, as he plays one final lament while her coffin is lowered into the Royal Vault beneath St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

The piper will play from the doorway between the chapel and the Dean's Cloister. While doing so, he will start to walk slowly toward the Deanery so that the music within the chapel gradually fades. It's a moment full of symbolism as it reflects a similar ending to Prince Philip's funeral last year.

Before the committal service in Windsor, the piper brought the state funeral service in Westminster Abbey to an end with a lament, "Sleep, Dearie, Sleep."

Read More