The Royal Family
Queen Elizabeth II during a visit to Australia, April 1970. (Photo by William Lovelace/Daily Express/Getty Images)
Queen Elizabeth II during a visit to Australia, April 1970. (Photo by William Lovelace/Daily Express/Getty Images)
William Lovelace/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 17: Queen Elizabeth II attends the Elizabeth line's official opening at Paddington Station on May 17, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Andrew Matthews - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Britain's King Charles greets people queueing to pay their respects to Britain's Queen Elizabeth following her death, in London, Britain, September 17, 2022.
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - APRIL 19: The Crown Of Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother (1937) Made Of Platinum And Containing The Famous Koh-i-noor Diamond Along With Other Gems. (Photo by Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 03: Prince Charles, Prince of Wales arrives for the National Service of Thanksgiving to Celebrate the Platinum Jubilee of Her Majesty The Queen at St Paul's Cathedral on June 3, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952. (Photo by Daniel Leal - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Prince William posing on a beach near his university home.
KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - NOVEMBER 03: Her Royal Highness, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall visits The International School at ParkCity on November 3, 2017 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall are on a tour of Singapore, Malaysia, Brunei and India. (Photo by Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty Images)
Britain's King Charles makes an address at Westminster Hall, following the death of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, in London, Britain, September 12, 2022. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/Pool
The Principal Proclamation reading in London's St. James's Palace to officially proclaim Charles as King Charles III, on Saturday, September 10.
London CNN  — 

Britain will bid farewell to Queen Elizabeth II on Monday with a majestic funeral steeped in tradition and a send-off reflective of the broad popularity she managed to retain over her remarkable seven-decade reign.

Thousands of people have flocked to Westminster Abbey and streets along the 25-mile (40-kilometer) procession route from central London to Windsor, hoping to catch a glimpse of the sovereign’s flag-draped coffin as it travels by hearse to her final resting place in St. George’s Chapel, within the grounds of Windsor Castle.

Britain's King Charles and his son, Prince William, march behind the Queen's coffin as it travels from Buckingham Palace to the Houses of Parliament for her lying in state.
Britain's King Charles and his son, Prince William, march behind the Queen's coffin as it travels from Buckingham Palace to the Houses of Parliament for her lying in state.
Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters

Though the death of Queen Elizabeth, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, had been anticipated and carefully planned for for years – funeral arrangements, codenamed “Operation London Bridge,” were long the subject of speculation – the magnitude of this moment of mourning and the public outpouring of emotion has still caught many off guard. Even for those who are not fans of the royal family, her death marks the end of an era, a shift in the national landscape.

At 96, the Queen had become an almost mythical symbol of stability amid constant change. Her 70-year rule was bookended by war and pandemic, punctuated by uncertainty about Britain’s role on the world stage. She came to power as the sun had started to set on the British Empire, and her death has renewed a conversation about the country’s dark colonial past. It comes at a time of great political and economic upheaval, not only in the United Kingdom, but across the globe.

People walk past a portrait of the Queen inside a shop in central London.
People walk past a portrait of the Queen inside a shop in central London.
Emilio Morenatti/AP

Presidents, prime ministers, princes, an emperor and empress, and other public figures will sit side-by-side in pews at Westminster Abbey to pay their last respects – a testament to her far-reaching appeal and deft diplomacy. The funeral, which serves as both a state and religious service, will honor the Queen with the sort of pageantry that she used to promote the royal family and “brand Britain” throughout her life.

The funeral service takes place in the same abbey nave where, 69 years ago, the Queen was crowned and where, 75 years ago, she was married to her husband, Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, who died last year. A sovereign who knew the soft power of spectacle, her coronation was, at her request, broadcast for the first time on television, bringing the splendor of the monarchy to millions around the world. On Monday, all eyes are on her once again.

A man draped in a Union Jack flag browses Queen paraphernalia at a souvenir shop in Windsor.
A man draped in a Union Jack flag browses Queen paraphernalia at a souvenir shop in Windsor.
Carl de Souza/AFP/Getty Images

Head of state of 15 countries in the Commonwealth realm, including the UK, and Supreme Governor of the Church of England, her appeal as a figurehead lay in her extreme sense of duty, diligent work ethic, and an ability to appear neutral yet personable. Admiration for the Queen has staved off a major reckoning of the crown’s brutal legacy in former colonies – including its historic links with the slave trade – but that already appears to be changing as some Commonwealth countries look to break away. Last week, Antigua and Barbuda announced plans to hold a referendum on whether to become a republic, and last November, Barbados became the first realm in nearly 30 years to remove the British monarch as head of state.

Many of the Queen’s subjects felt as though they knew her – the woman whose image is on coins and postage stamps, who surveys say appears most frequently in people’s dreams.

People queue to pay their respect to the late Queen Elizabeth II during the lying in state.
People queue to pay their respect to the late Queen Elizabeth II during the lying in state.
Emilio Morenatti/AP

An almost familial sense of loss was palpable among mourners in a queue that snaked from Westminster Hall, where the monarch’s body lay in state, for miles along the south bank of the River Thames over the last four days. In quintessentially British fashion, thousands lined up to say goodbye to the Queen, waiting up to 20 hours to file past her coffin.

Queen Elizabeth’s children, King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward, on Friday entered the cavernous chamber, heads bowed, joining guards to hold silent watch over the velvet catafalque bearing her coffin, adorned with the sovereign’s jewel-encrusted crown, orb and sceptre. A day later, Prince William and Prince Harry, dressed in military uniform, held their own sombre vigil, standing alongside the Queen’s six other grandchildren.

On Monday morning, the King and other members of the royal family will follow the coffin as it is conveyed from Westminster Hall to the abbey, carried on the same gun carriage used for the funeral of the Queen’s father, King George VI, and Winston Churchill, the first of 15 British prime ministers who served under her.

The Queen's children hold a silent vigil for their matriarch in Westminster Hall on Friday.
The Queen's children hold a silent vigil for their matriarch in Westminster Hall on Friday.
Daniel Leal/Associated Press

The service will be conducted by the Very Rev. David Hoyle, the Dean of Westminster. UK Prime Minister Liz Truss, who the Queen appointed just two days before her death, will read lessons at the service and the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, will deliver a sermon. The service will conclude with 2 minutes silence and the national anthem, “God Save the King,” played by the Queen’s piper.

The day’s events are a display of centuries-old rituals – a royal cavalcade flanked by guards in braided uniforms, kilted bagpipers and drummers, streets lined with soldiers saluting as the coffin passes. Minute guns will be fired in Hyde Park and Big Ben will toll throughout the procession to Wellington Arch, where the coffin will be lifted into a hearse and transported to Windsor.

In a committal service Monday afternoon, attended by members of the royal family and the Queen’s household staff past and present, her coffin will be lowered into a royal vault in St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. Later in the evening, in a private burial, she will be reunited with her husband of 73 years, “her constant strength and guide,” the Duke of Edinburgh. The couple will be interred together in the King George VI Memorial Chapel, an annex of St. George’s Chapel that also houses the remains of the Queen’s father, her mother the Queen Mother, and her sister Princess Margaret.

