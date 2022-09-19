The Royal Family
WPA Pool/Getty Images Europe/Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth II's record-setting reign
WPA Pool/Getty Images Europe/Getty Images
The Queen only ever sent one dish back, her former chef says. It's not what you think
Phil Noble/Reuters
Watch King Charles and Prince William surprise people in line to see Queen
Tim Graham Photo Library/Getty Images
Hear why people are upset about a massive diamond on royal crown
Reuters
Royal guard member collapsed by Queen Elizabeth II's coffin
Reuters
See moment Queen Elizabeth's coffin arrives at Buckingham Palace
Daniel Leal/Pool/Getty Images
King Charles III is now one of the richest people in the world. Here's how
Tim Graham/Corbis/Getty Images
Prince William: From 'heartthrob' to first in line to the throne
Queen's death revives painful memories of British colonialism
Chris Jackson/Getty Images
A look into how Camilla became Queen Consort
Henry Nicholls/Reuters
King Charles III says he feels 'the weight of history' in first Parliament address
Now playing
04:54
Follow Queen Elizabeth's coffin as it begins final journey
Queen's former chef reveals which meal was higher pressure than state dinners
Watch: King Charles III publicly proclaimed as King
CNN
Watch the moment King Charles III was formally proclaimed king
Now playing
London CNN  — 

The state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II will take place on Monday in London, in an occasion that will mark the world’s farewell to Britain’s longest-reigning monarch.

The Queen died September 8 at the age of 96 at her Scottish country estate, Balmoral.

King Charles III gave the order for a public holiday across the United Kingdom on September 19, after he was formally confirmed as the new King on September 10.

Mourners lined London’s streets to see the Queen’s coffin travel on a gun carriage in a solemn procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall – where it will lie in state until the morning of her funeral.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

On Monday morning, the Queen’s lying state will end. The coffin will then travel in procession once more to Westminster Abbey for the state funeral, which is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. local time (6 a.m. Eastern time).

Here’s a rundown of Monday’s schedule

After the funeral, the coffin will be taken again in procession from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch. From there, it will travel to Windsor. Once in Windsor, the hearse will travel to St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle for the committal service.

20220909 queen calendar card image

Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral: How the royal family will say goodbye to their matriarch

Heads of state and dignitaries from around the world are expected to travel to the British capital to join members of the royal family to celebrate the Queen’s life and unwavering service to the nation and Commonwealth. While the full guest list has not yet been announced, US President Joe Biden said he plans to attend the funeral.

Other familiar faces at the televised service will be some of the 15 prime ministers to have served during the Queen’s reign.

Here’s where you can watch the funeral

Both the state funeral service at Westminster Abbey and the later committal service at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor will be televised.

Tune in to CNN or CNN International to watch live coverage of the Queen’s state funeral from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m. ET. CNN’s special coverage will also stream live on CNN.com’s homepages and across mobile devices via CNN’s apps for iOS and Android.

In the US, other networks, including NBC News Now, ABC and Fox News, will also air coverage of the funeral.

Tim Graham/Getty Images

Who's on the guest list for Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral?

In the UK, the event will be broadcast on BBC television and available to stream on BBC iPlayer, with updates across BBC Radio and on the website. ITV confirmed the event will be shown live and uninterrupted on ITV’s main channel and all of its digital channels. Sky News will also provide live coverage throughout the day, available free of charge on Sky News, the Sky News App, YouTube and Freeview.

CBC News in Canada will offer live coverage on CBC TV, CBC Radio, CBC News Network, CBC Gem, CBCNews.ca and the CBC News and Listen apps.

Australia’s public broadcaster, the Australian Broadcasting Corp., is scheduled to broadcast the funeral live from 8 p.m. Australian Eastern Standard Time (6 a.m. ET). CNN affiliate Channel 9 will also have live coverage.

To get updates on the British Royal Family sent to your inbox, sign up for CNN’s Royal News newsletter.