Opinion: The monarchy will never be the same after Elizabeth

The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II
King Charles III places the Queen's Company Camp Colour of the Grenadier Guards on his mother's coffin during the committal service at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle on Monday, September 19.
Prince William looks at his son Prince George as he attends the committal service with his wife Catherine, the Princess of Wales, and their daughter, Princess Charlotte.
The Dean of Windsor, David Conner, places the Imperial State Crown and Orb and Sceptre on an altar during the committal service.
Members of the royal family follow the coffin into St. George's Chapel.
Pallbearers carry the Queen's coffin into St. George's Chapel.
The hearse carrying the coffin drives through Windsor Castle.
The hearse arrives at Windsor.
The hearse carrying the Queen's coffin enters the Windsor Castle grounds.
Flowers cover the hearse carrying the Queen's coffin.
Emma, the Queen's fell pony, stands as the procession passes by at Windsor Castle.
The Queen's coffin can be seen inside a hearse as it is driven along Albert Road in Windsor.