Opinion: The monarchy will never be the same after Elizabeth

Photos: The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II King Charles III places the Queen's Company Camp Colour of the Grenadier Guards on his mother's coffin during the committal service at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle on Monday, September 19. Hide Caption 1 of 49

Photos: The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II Prince William looks at his son Prince George as he attends the committal service with his wife Catherine, the Princess of Wales, and their daughter, Princess Charlotte. Hide Caption 2 of 49

Photos: The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II The Dean of Windsor, David Conner, places the Imperial State Crown and Orb and Sceptre on an altar during the committal service. Hide Caption 3 of 49

Photos: The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II Members of the royal family follow the coffin into St. George's Chapel. Hide Caption 4 of 49

Photos: The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II Pallbearers carry the Queen's coffin into St. George's Chapel. Hide Caption 5 of 49

Photos: The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II The hearse carrying the coffin drives through Windsor Castle. Hide Caption 6 of 49

Photos: The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II The hearse arrives at Windsor. Hide Caption 7 of 49

Photos: The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II The hearse carrying the Queen's coffin enters the Windsor Castle grounds. Hide Caption 8 of 49

Photos: The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II Flowers cover the hearse carrying the Queen's coffin. Hide Caption 9 of 49

Photos: The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II Emma, the Queen's fell pony, stands as the procession passes by at Windsor Castle. Hide Caption 10 of 49