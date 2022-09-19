Coronavirus
WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 26: U.S. President Joe Biden takes off his mask as he walks towards members of the press prior to a Marine One departure from the White House to Maryland August 26, 2022 in Washington, DC. President Biden will travel to Wilmington, Delaware for the weekend after his stop in Maryland. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 26: U.S. President Joe Biden takes off his mask as he walks towards members of the press prior to a Marine One departure from the White House to Maryland August 26, 2022 in Washington, DC. President Biden will travel to Wilmington, Delaware for the weekend after his stop in Maryland. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
Alex Wong/Getty Images
Now playing
00:34
Watch Biden declare Covid pandemic over
Patient using video game treatment long haul covid gupta pkg vpx
CNN
Now playing
04:05
Dr. Gupta: This treatment for 'brain fog' from long-Covid just might surprise you
joe rogan aaron rogers covid vaccination orig mg_00000000.png
joe rogan aaron rogers covid vaccination orig mg_00000000.png
Now playing
02:16
Aaron Rodgers tells Joe Rogan why he didn't get vaccinated for Covid
BARTLETT, ILLINOIS - MAY 01: Seven-year-old Hamza Haqqani, a 2nd grade student at Al-Huda Academy, uses a computer to participate in an E-learning class with his teacher and classmates while at his home on May 01, 2020 in Bartlett, Illinois. Al-Huda Academy, an Islam based private school that teaches pre-school through the 6th grade students, has had to adopt an E-learning program to finish the school year after all schools in the state were forced to cancel classes in an attempt to curtail the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
BARTLETT, ILLINOIS - MAY 01: Seven-year-old Hamza Haqqani, a 2nd grade student at Al-Huda Academy, uses a computer to participate in an E-learning class with his teacher and classmates while at his home on May 01, 2020 in Bartlett, Illinois. Al-Huda Academy, an Islam based private school that teaches pre-school through the 6th grade students, has had to adopt an E-learning program to finish the school year after all schools in the state were forced to cancel classes in an attempt to curtail the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Scott Olson/Getty Images
Now playing
10:16
How Covid upended children's lives
hotez vpx
Now playing
02:50
'Wasn't too surprising': Doctor reacts to Biden's positive Covid test
video thumbnail wuhan market 1
Now playing
01:39
New studies suggest Covid-19 likely originated from Wuhan wet market
Dr. Anthony Fauci
Dr. Anthony Fauci
CNN
Now playing
05:50
Dr. Fauci gives update on Biden's Covid-19 infection
doctor jonathan reiner
CNN
Now playing
01:22
'This was entirely predictable': Doctor on Biden testing positive for Covid-19
Jill Biden
WDIV
Now playing
00:45
Jill Biden speaks out after President Biden contracts Covid-19
brian china economic crisis wang 0715
Now playing
03:58
'I'm losing my mind': Chinese depositor loses life savings in bank
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 21: A man is asked to cough into his arm as part of testing for COVID-19, by a member of the Los Angeles Fire Department wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) in Skid Row, amidst the coronavirus pandemic on April 21, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. 43 people tested positive for COVID-19 at one nearby Skid Row homeless shelter. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 21: A man is asked to cough into his arm as part of testing for COVID-19, by a member of the Los Angeles Fire Department wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) in Skid Row, amidst the coronavirus pandemic on April 21, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. 43 people tested positive for COVID-19 at one nearby Skid Row homeless shelter. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
Mario Tama/Getty Images
Now playing
02:31
Doctor: Covid-19 BA.5 variant is highly transmissible
Fauci
CNN
Now playing
04:58
Dr. Fauci explains why new BA.5 subvariant is concerning
coronavirus variante ba.5 ola contagiosa salud eeuu dusa pkg roa_00004230.png
coronavirus variante ba.5 ola contagiosa salud eeuu dusa pkg roa_00004230.png
Now playing
02:26
What you need to know about new Omicron offshoot
Ted Cruz Elmo split vpx
Getty Images/Ad Council/Sesame Workshop
Now playing
01:09
The latest (furry) target of Ted Cruz's ire
Kolodziejczak twins gupta pkg still
CNN
Now playing
04:14
Vaccines for children under 5 a turning point for many US families
Jacqueline cdc
CNN
Now playing
02:02
CDC close to decision on Covid-19 vaccine for younger kids
CNN  — 

Even as the US prepares for a potential winter surge of Covid-19, President Biden roamed the cavernous halls of the Detroit Auto Show for an interview on CBS’s “60 Minutes” and, gesturing to the mostly maskless attendees, told the nation, “the pandemic is over.”

“We still have a problem with Covid. We’re still doing a lot of work on it,” he told correspondent Scott Pelley.

“But the pandemic is over,” he repeated.

WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 26: U.S. President Joe Biden takes off his mask as he walks towards members of the press prior to a Marine One departure from the White House to Maryland August 26, 2022 in Washington, DC. President Biden will travel to Wilmington, Delaware for the weekend after his stop in Maryland. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 26: U.S. President Joe Biden takes off his mask as he walks towards members of the press prior to a Marine One departure from the White House to Maryland August 26, 2022 in Washington, DC. President Biden will travel to Wilmington, Delaware for the weekend after his stop in Maryland. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
Alex Wong/Getty Images

Biden: 'The pandemic is over'

The timing of the President’s remarks was striking: just two weeks after his administration launched a campaign to urge Americans to get booster shots against the latest Covid-19 strains at the same time as they get their annual flu shot. Health officials have also recently renewed their efforts to convince Congress to spend another $22.4 billion on Covid mitigation efforts.

Biden’s declaration has created another split-screen moment in efforts to bring Covid-19 to heel. Some public health experts worry that political motives are driving the President’s desire to declare the pandemic over, rather than protection of the public’s health. Others say the president is right and the acute phase of the pandemic is over, even as the country continues to deal with a high burden of disease.

More than 400 Americans are still dying each day from Covid-19 on average, a number that hasn’t changed much in about three months, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. As of the week of Sept. 9, Covid-19 was the second leading cause of death in the US, according to estimates from the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation.

“In a week, that’s Twin Towers, right? It’s a 9/11, week after week after week,” said Gregg Gonsalves, an epidemiologist at the Yale School of Public Health.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 01: U.S. President Joe Biden delivers a primetime speech at Independence National Historical Park September 1, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. President Biden spoke on "the continued battle for the Soul of the Nation." (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 01: U.S. President Joe Biden delivers a primetime speech at Independence National Historical Park September 1, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. President Biden spoke on "the continued battle for the Soul of the Nation." (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
Alex Wong/Getty Images

White House says Covid-19 policy unchanged despite Biden's comments that the 'pandemic is over'

Excess deaths and Covid mortality are still higher in the US, per capita, than in other wealthy nations. And we’ve had a significant dip in life expectancy, he says.

“By any appreciable epidemiologic data points, the pandemic is not over,” Gonsalves said.

One problem that contributes to the confusion is that the definition of a pandemic is squishy. In the simplest terms, a pandemic is an epidemic that occurs around the world and affects a large number of people. It’s not up to a single person or organization to declare an official start or end to one.

“I think it’s sort of a term of art,” said Dr. Amesh Adalja, a senior scholar with the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security. “There’s no criteria or some checklist that you make.”

The World Health Organization recognizes a global health threat as something different: a public health emergency of international concern, or PHEIC. The US also recognizes a public health emergency.

Covid-19 is still considered to be a public health emergency both domestically and around the world.

World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus attends a press conference organised by the Geneva Association of United Nations Correspondents (ACANU) amid the COVID-19 outbreak, caused by the novel coronavirus, on July 3, 2020 at the WHO headquarters in Geneva. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / POOL / AFP) (Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus attends a press conference organised by the Geneva Association of United Nations Correspondents (ACANU) amid the COVID-19 outbreak, caused by the novel coronavirus, on July 3, 2020 at the WHO headquarters in Geneva. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / POOL / AFP) (Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Fabrice Coffrini/Pool/AFP/Getty Images

Opinion: The pandemic may end, but the coronavirus will still be with us

An administration official told CNN on Monday that Biden’s comments do not mark a change in policy toward the administration’s handling of the coronavirus and that there are no plans to lift the public health emergency, which has been in place since January 2020 and now runs at least through October 13.

The US Department of Health and Human Services has promised to give a 60-day notice to states before ending the emergency declaration, something it has not yet done.

Still, Gonsalves says he was dismayed by the President’s assertion that the pandemic is over, especially going into the fall and winter.

“We are we are terribly under-boosted and under-vaccinated in this country,” he said. “What kind of message does it send to say ‘the pandemic is over’ when you want anyone to get shots into arms, both primary series and boosters? And you want to probably get some money out of Congress to do it?”

Biden’s comments align with a recent Axios/Ipsos poll showing that most American feel there is little risk in returning to their pre-Covid lives. The poll found that the share of people who say they have resumed their normal activities is at the highest point since the start of the pandemic, at 46%.

“I know the President is taking a lot of criticism. I actually agree with him on this,” Adalja said.

A man walks his dog past a mural depicting a frontline worker amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Dublin, Ireland, January 12, 2022. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
A man walks his dog past a mural depicting a frontline worker amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Dublin, Ireland, January 12, 2022. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

End of Covid-19 pandemic is in sight, WHO director-general says, 'so let's seize this opportunity'

“To me, it’s about having the tools to shift infections to the mild side and not seeing any concern about hospital capacity, and we have not seen hospital capacity concerns in the United States for some time,” he said.

Adalja says people who are slamming the President are misunderstanding what it means to be in a pandemic.

“Just because the President says this is not a pandemic doesn’t mean that everything just halts,” he said. “And it doesn’t mean that everything has to be directly done by congressional funding.”

The administration has said it intends to stop buying vaccines, tests and treatments, shifting those things to the commercial market.

What many public health experts fear, though, is that when the President says the pandemic is over, people hear that Covid-19 is over, and that’s just not the case, said Michael Osterholm, an infectious disease expert who directs the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota.

Get CNN Health's weekly newsletter

Sign up here to get The Results Are In with Dr. Sanjay Gupta every Tuesday from the CNN Health team.

Osterholm fears that that message just undermines efforts to get people vaccinated and boosted, promote access to testing and treatment and, yes, get them to wear masks in areas where Covid-19 transmission is high.

“Why would people now want to go get their booster shot if the pandemic is over?” he asked.

Osterholm says that in his estimation, cases, hospitalizations and deaths are still too high to say the pandemic is over. We also don’t know what variants of the virus could emerge or how our immunity will hold up against them.

“I don’t think people really understand what the implications are for this virus,” Osterholm said. “All of us want the pandemic to be over, but you can’t make it go away by just making a policy decision.”

CNN’s Betsy Klein contributed to this report.