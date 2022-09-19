DC United forward Taxi Fountas denies using racist slur towards Inter Miami's Damion Lowe as MLS investigates incident

(CNN) DC United's Greek forward Taxi Fountas has denied using a racist slur towards Inter Miami's Jamaican defender Damion Lowe during Sunday's Major League Soccer (MLS) match.

MLS says it is investigating the alleged incident, which took place on the hour mark as Fountas, who had just scored for DC, got into an altercation with Lowe.

The situation escalated and both Fountas and Lowe, who is Black, were booked by the referee, before Miami's players huddled together and spoke to manager Phil Neville.

Neville then spoke with United manager Wayne Rooney, his old England teammate, who chose to substitute Fountas out of the game.

In his post-match press conference, Miami fullback DeAndre Yedlin said he spoke to Neville and said the players were "not going to continue until something was done with that player and if nothing was done, we weren't going to continue."

Read More