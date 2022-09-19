Celtic fans disrupt minute's applause for Queen Elizabeth II with anti-Royal chanting and banner

(CNN) Supporters of Glasgow-based football team Celtic FC chanted anti-royal sentiments during a planned minute's applause for Queen Elizabeth II ahead of the team's match against St. Mirren in Paisley, Scotland, on Sunday.

The minute's applause had been organized after the home team, St. Mirren, chose to pay tribute to the late monarch, but Celtic fans unfurled a banner reading "If you hate the royal family clap your hands" and chanted the same words throughout the planned homage.

The Scottish FA said in a statement on Monday that "as a mark of respect and in keeping with the period of National Mourning, home clubs may wish to hold a period of silence and/or play the National Anthem just ahead of kick-off, and players may wish to wear black armbands."

Sky, who was broadcasting the match, confirmed to CNN that it turned down the stadium microphones to limit the audibility of the chants during its broadcast of the minute's applause.

After the applause ended, commentator Ian Crocker said, "Apologies if you were offended by anything you might have heard. Most people showed respect, some did not."

