Racist chanting mars Real Madrid's 2-1 derby victory over Atlético Madrid

(CNN) Racist chanting from a group of Atlético Madrid fans towards Real Madrid player Vinícius Jr. was caught on camera ahead of the Madrid derby on Sunday.

In a video posted to Twitter by Spanish radio station COPE, a substantial group of Atlético supporters outside of Atleti's Metropolitano Stadium can be heard chanting: "You are a monkey, Vinícius, you are a monkey."

It came just a day after Vinícius condemned what he described as racist criticism he received for his dancing goal celebrations.

While appearing on Spanish TV on Friday, Pedro Bravo -- a leading agent and president of the Association of Spanish Agents -- compared the Brazilian's dancing celebrations after scoring to the behavior of a monkey, arguing the forward was not respecting his opponents and "should stop playing the monkey."

Bravo was accused of using racist language by many on social media and has since apologized on Twitter

