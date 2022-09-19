Today, you’ll find a deal on Anker Charging Accessories, discounted Rocketbook Notebooks and savings on Ember Mug 2 Metallic Collection. All that and more below.

Three years after debuting — and landing in the ears of seemingly everyone you know — Apple’s mega-popular AirPods Pro are finally getting a refresh. Available for preorder now and launching on Sept. 23, the AirPods Pro 2 promise such major upgrades as improved active noise cancellation (ANC), a wider range of fit options, more expansive touch controls and longer battery life. Like their predecessors, the Pro 2 will still carry the same steep $249 price tag — but if you preorder right now on Amazon, you’ll save $10. While it’s a relatively slight discount, it’s rare to see a brand-new Apple drop with any discount, so be sure to snag a pair now.

Vitamix Days

Upgrade your smoothie game with a top-of-the-line Vitamix blender and more right now. Brand-new blenders, containers, bundles, accessories and certified refurbished models are all seeing solid discounts during this limited-time savings event. These powerful blenders — up to 50% off right now — are game changers in the kitchen, so if you’ve had your eye on one, now’s the time to buy.

$179.95 $159.95 with code CNNREADER20 at Ember

At Underscored, we’re big fans of the Ember Mug 2. It’s a rechargeable stainless steel mug surrounded by a ceramic coating that keeps your drink toasty by creating a convection current in whatever liquid you fill it with. It will automatically detect when liquid’s inside and begin heating to the temperature you choose via the associated app. Right now Underscored readers can save $20 on the Metallic Collection — and choose among gold, stainless steel, copper and rose gold — and never sip on lukewarm coffee again. Simply use code CNNREADER20 at checkout.

$27.99 From $16.99 at Amazon

Today only, you can find some solid deals on trusted Anker products at Amazon. A variety of high-quality chargers and cables, including plenty of wireless MagSafe products, is up to 39% off. Replace your finicky or frayed tech accessories with some nice savings.

$32 From $14.99 at Woot!

Thanks to Woot!’s deals on Rocketbook products, you can get the last notebook you’ll ever need at a great discount. With Rocketbook, you can ensure your ideas live on forever in the cloud. AI technology allows you to use Rocketbook’s smart titles, smart search and email transcription to organize your notes more easily. You can score the everyday planner, flip notebook and regular-size notebook, complete with pens and cloths, on sale at Woot! right now.

More deals to shop

• The easy-to-use Cricut Joy cutting tool is made for creating labels, cards, vinyl stickers and more, and the compact size is great for small spaces or limited storage. Just in time for school projects, after-school crafts and holiday cards, you can grab it on sale on Amazon for $80 off.

• Three-packs of Philips Hue bulbs, whose color and ambiance you control via app, are an additional 15% off the already reduced price when you clip the on-page coupon at Amazon right now.

• Roombas are great for taking care of the vacuuming between big cleans, and right now the super-suction 981 is $200 off at Best Buy.

• Target Circle Week is on now, when members (it’s free to sign up!) can save up to 30% off select jeans, 20% off select bedding and way, way more.

• Modcloth is offering an exclusive discount for CNN Underscored readers: Get 40% off any purchase over $150 with the code CNN40 — just in time for adding some retro-cozy to your autumn wardrobe.

• Levoit Core 400S air purifiers are compact for room corners and controllable by app, making it easy to integrate into your space, and then manage your air quality from the sofa. Right now you can clip a coupon on Amazon and save $30 off your very own.

• Our budget meat thermometer pick is a whopping 62% off right now. Our advice: Buy the Kizen now so you get comfortable with it before Thanksgiving comes around.

• The Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer Pro is $180 off on Amazon right now, so you can cook healthier quicker on busy school nights. While it had a few misses with our testers, it turned out great fries and came with a pizza pan.

• Another great Breville pick, the Barista Express, is $150 off at Amazon. The entry-level Breville espresso machine brews great coffee just like its pricier brethren, just minus a few bells and whistles.

• Ninja Foodi’s food processors can turn out batches of hummus, soups and more in no time flat — and the refurbed ones on sale on eBay for $89.99 right now come with smoothie-making accessories too.

Deals you may have missed

Sidewalk Sale

The Sill The Sill

Liven up your home with plants from The Sill, where a variety of bestselling houseplants are up to 50% off just in time for fall. Whether you’re looking for a low-maintenance tabletop cactus or a sizable indoor tree, The Sill has you covered with plants and supplies that will bring dimension and texture to your interior design. Beginner gardeners and certified green thumbs alike can take advantage of this sale through Sept. 18.

Friends and Family Sale

Supergoop Amazon

Finally, the sale that skin care obsessives have been waiting for: Supergoop!’s Friends and Family Sale, with 20% off everything sitewide. Today through Sept. 18, you can use code FF20 at checkout to save on the internet’s favorite sunscreen (including the massively popular Unseen Sunscreen), and resolve to wear sunscreen daily, no matter the season.

September Threshold Event

Everlane

If your wardrobe could use a refresh, why not check out elevated basics, denim styles, cold weather outerwear and more from Everlane? Right now is a perfect time to check out Everlane’s site, since the brand is offering 20% off orders over $250 and 30% off orders over $350. The sale runs through Sept. 19 and offers markdowns on bestsellers that rarely go on sale, so don’t dillydally.

$30 off orders $100+ with code HOTDEAL

Adidas Amazon

Whether you’re shopping for a new pair of kicks, some comfy loungewear or activewear that perfectly suits your workout routine, Adidas has you covered. Right now you can get $30 off your purchase of $100 or more with code HOTDEAL when you shop thousands of top-notch Adidas styles for men, women and kids. This deal only lasts through Sept. 20, so don’t wait.

$29.99 $18.62 at Amazon ​​

Amazon Amazon

Or, if you’d rather stick with a low-tech ice-making method, consider this bestselling ice tray from Amazon. It allows you to make perfectly round, aesthetically pleasing ice spheres, plus it comes with a container in which to store them in your freezer. Just be sure to clip the 10% off on-page coupon to score optimal savings — about a dollar away from the lowest price we’ve seen.