(CNN) Tropical Storm Fiona could strengthen into a hurricane by the time it hits Puerto Rico on Sunday, bringing with it the threats of flooding and mudslides, the latest update from the National Hurricane Center said.

The storm, already bearing down on Puerto Rico about 80 miles south of the city of Ponce, is tracking westward with sustained winds of 65 mph, and heavy rain and tropical storm-force winds are already occurring across the US Virgin Islands and much of Puerto Rico.

Fiona's center, on the current forecast, is expected to approach Sunday morning before moving near or over southwestern Puerto Rico later this afternoon or evening.

The impacts are already being felt, with more than 90,000 customers in Puerto Rico without power as of 7:30 a.m. ET Sunday, according to PowerOutage.us . On St. Croix, a weather station at Teagues Bay reported a wind gust of 59 mph, while Henry E. Rohlsen Airport reported a wind gust of 55 mph.

Fiona's current forecast storm track across the Atlantic.

Very heavy rainfall of 12 to 16 inches is forecast across a wide swath of Puerto Rico, with most of the rain expected Sunday, and isolated locations across southern and eastern Puerto Rico could see up to 25 inches, per the hurricane center. The northern and eastern Dominican Republic, too, is forecast to see 4 to 8 inches of rain, with isolated totals up to 12 inches possible.

