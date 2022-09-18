Weekend rain helps contain spread of California's largest fire of the year

(CNN) A wet weekend in central and northern California has helped firefighters better contain the Mosquito Fire, the state's largest fire of the year.

The Mosquito Fire, which has burned nearly 75,000 acres, is now 34% contained, a significant jump from the 20% containment on Friday, according to a Sunday morning update on InciWeb

The update said that fire behavior overnight was "minimal" because all areas of the fire received precipitation.

"Rain is expected to be light and sporadic Sunday morning, but by the afternoon and evening, rain showers will be heavy and widespread. By Monday morning, most of the fire could have received more than an inch of rain," the update said.

"Rain changes the firefighting strategy to some degree but does not change the priority of improving conditions in evacuated areas such that residents can be allowed to return."

