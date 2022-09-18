Weekend rain helps contain spread of California's largest fire of the year

(CNN)A wet weekend in central and northern California has helped firefighters better contain the Mosquito Fire, the state's largest fire of the year.
The Mosquito Fire, which has burned nearly 75,000 acres, is now 34% contained, a significant jump from the 20% containment on Friday, according to a Sunday morning update on InciWeb.
The update said that fire behavior overnight was "minimal" because all areas of the fire received precipitation.
"Rain is expected to be light and sporadic Sunday morning, but by the afternoon and evening, rain showers will be heavy and widespread. By Monday morning, most of the fire could have received more than an inch of rain," the update said.
"Rain changes the firefighting strategy to some degree but does not change the priority of improving conditions in evacuated areas such that residents can be allowed to return."
The storm system represents an early and substantial rain event that experts believe could help slow the ongoing fire season -- at least temporarily. While rain and cooler temperatures this weekend may help with immediate fire containment in the short-term, the long-term drought persists across the state.
"Fuels are still critically dry, near record levels, and a period of warmer, drier weather will likely follow the rain," the National Weather Service sin Sacramento tweeted. "But the good news is that any rain will help ongoing or new fires!"
Nearly the entire state of California remains under drought conditions and dry conditions are likely to continue to fuel the development of new fires later this month and into October.