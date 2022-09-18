Weekend rain helps contain spread of California's largest fire of the year

By Haley Brink and Michelle Watson, CNN

Updated 11:36 AM ET, Sun September 18, 2022

An unseasonably wet storm will bring rain relief to California this weekend.
An unseasonably wet storm will bring rain relief to California this weekend.

(CNN)A wet weekend in central and northern California has helped firefighters better contain the Mosquito Fire, the state's largest fire of the year.

The Mosquito Fire, which has burned nearly 75,000 acres, is now 34% contained, a significant jump from the 20% containment on Friday, according to a Sunday morning update on InciWeb.
The update said that fire behavior overnight was "minimal" because all areas of the fire received precipitation.
    "Rain is expected to be light and sporadic Sunday morning, but by the afternoon and evening, rain showers will be heavy and widespread. By Monday morning, most of the fire could have received more than an inch of rain," the update said.
      "Rain changes the firefighting strategy to some degree but does not change the priority of improving conditions in evacuated areas such that residents can be allowed to return."
        Read More
        The storm system represents an early and substantial rain event that experts believe could help slow the ongoing fire season -- at least temporarily. While rain and cooler temperatures this weekend may help with immediate fire containment in the short-term, the long-term drought persists across the state.
        "Fuels are still critically dry, near record levels, and a period of warmer, drier weather will likely follow the rain," the National Weather Service sin Sacramento tweeted. "But the good news is that any rain will help ongoing or new fires!"
          Nearly the entire state of California remains under drought conditions and dry conditions are likely to continue to fuel the development of new fires later this month and into October.
          An aerial view of Lake Powell and the Glen Canyon Dam in Page, Arizona, on April 20. The Department of the Interior said on August 16 it is prepared to&lt;a href=&quot;https://www.cnn.com/us/live-news/lake-mead-colorado-river-report/h_fbe5949c463a6e7e255e321f36de757e&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt; take action to limit the water releases&lt;/a&gt; from Lake Powell to prevent it from plunging below 3,525 feet above sea level by the end of 2023. Below that level, the Glen Canyon Dam, which forms the reservoir, cannot produce hydropower.
          Photos: The West's historic drought
          An aerial view of Lake Powell and the Glen Canyon Dam in Page, Arizona, on April 20. The Department of the Interior said on August 16 it is prepared to take action to limit the water releases from Lake Powell to prevent it from plunging below 3,525 feet above sea level by the end of 2023. Below that level, the Glen Canyon Dam, which forms the reservoir, cannot produce hydropower.
          Hide Caption
          1 of 25
          Flames engulf a chair inside a burning home in Mariposa County, California, on July 23. The &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.cnn.com/2022/07/27/us/gallery/oak-fire-california/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Oak Fire,&lt;/a&gt; which started near Yosemite National Park, burned nearly 20,000 acres and is California&#39;s &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.cnn.com/2022/07/26/us/california-oak-fire-yosemite-mariposa-county-tuesday/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;biggest wildfire&lt;/a&gt; of the year. The challenging terrain and abundant dry vegetation fueling the wildfire complicated efforts to tamp down its growth, a Cal Fire spokesperson told CNN.
          Photos: The West's historic drought
          Flames engulf a chair inside a burning home in Mariposa County, California, on July 23. The Oak Fire, which started near Yosemite National Park, burned nearly 20,000 acres and is California's biggest wildfire of the year. The challenging terrain and abundant dry vegetation fueling the wildfire complicated efforts to tamp down its growth, a Cal Fire spokesperson told CNN.
          Hide Caption
          2 of 25
          Craig Miller sits in his stranded houseboat at Lake Mead near Boulder City, Nevada, on June 23. Miller had been living on the stranded boat for over two weeks after engine trouble and falling lake levels left the boat above the water level.
          Photos: The West's historic drought
          Craig Miller sits in his stranded houseboat at Lake Mead near Boulder City, Nevada, on June 23. Miller had been living on the stranded boat for over two weeks after engine trouble and falling lake levels left the boat above the water level.
          Hide Caption
          3 of 25
          Some of the 20 hillside homes destroyed by the Coastal Fire are seen as cleanup work continues on June 17 in Laguna Niguel, California. &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.cnn.com/2022/05/11/weather/orange-county-california-fire-evacuations/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;The May 11 brush fire&lt;/a&gt; was fueled by windy and dry conditions amid California&#39;s severe drought, which has been compounded by climate change. Flames raced up the hill to reach the multimillion-dollar houses after the fire started below in a nearby canyon.
          Photos: The West's historic drought
          Some of the 20 hillside homes destroyed by the Coastal Fire are seen as cleanup work continues on June 17 in Laguna Niguel, California. The May 11 brush fire was fueled by windy and dry conditions amid California's severe drought, which has been compounded by climate change. Flames raced up the hill to reach the multimillion-dollar houses after the fire started below in a nearby canyon.
          Hide Caption
          4 of 25