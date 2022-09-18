Start your week smart: Queen Elizabeth II, Taiwan, Puerto Rico, Japan, Pelosi

Watch all 8 of the Queen's grandchildren stand vigil
There are countless companies out there gloating about their environmental responsibility initiatives, but only one is going all in. The founder of Patagonia – which makes about $100 million per year selling outdoor apparel and equipment – said last week he’s transferring ownership of the company after nearly 50 years into two entities that will help fight the climate crisis. “We’re making Earth our only shareholder,” he said. “I am dead serious about saving this planet.”
• Prince William, Prince Harry and Queen Elizabeth II’s other grandchildren held a vigil beside her coffin on Saturday as the royal family prepares to bid farewell to the late monarch at her state funeral on Monday.
• Tsunami waves are possible along coastlines within a 300-kilometer (186-mile) radius of a 6.9-magnitude earthquake that hit southeastern Taiwan earlier today, the United States Geological Survey said.
• Puerto Rico is bracing for Tropical Storm Fiona, which could strengthen into a hurricane by the time it hits the island today, bringing with it the threats of flooding and mudslides.
• About two million people in southwestern Japan have been ordered to evacuate ahead of a powerful typhoon forecast to hit the region today, according to public broadcaster NHK-World Japan.
• House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Saturday that she is leading a congressional delegation to Armenia this weekend, which her office said made her the highest-ranking US official to visit the country since its independence in 1991.
The state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II begins at 11 a.m. in London (6 a.m. ET). CNN will be airing special live coverage of all the ceremonial events beginning at 5 a.m. ET. World leaders, politicians, public figures and European royals, as well as more than 500 dignitaries from around the globe, are expected to descend on London to pay their last respects to Britain’s longest reigning monarch.
The midterm elections will officially be fewer than 50 days away and the final sprint to the November 8 finish line is underway. Here’s what we learned from a grueling primary season and what we might see come Election Day.
In this week’s One Thing podcast, CNN Chief Political Correspondent Dana Bash previews the midterm elections in November. She runs down what’s at stake, looks at the key issues, and examines how abortion is motivating voters on both sides of the aisle in Michigan. Listen here.
Kirsty O'Connor/Pool/AP
Britain's Prince William, left, is joined by his wife Catherine, the Princess of Wales; his brother, Prince Harry; and his sister-in-law Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, outside Windsor Castle on Saturday, September 10.
Fred Greaves/Reuters
Firefighters work in Foresthill, California, on Tuesday, September 13. The Mosquito Fire is now California's biggest wildfire this year.
Ray Ewing/Vineyard Gazette/AP
A woman holds a child as a group of migrants is fed outside a church in Edgartown, Massachusetts, on Wednesday, September 14. Two planes carrying migrants were sent to Martha's Vineyard by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, his office said, infuriating Democratic politicians and prompting a frenzied response from locals and Massachusetts officials. DeSantis is one of at least three Republican governors who've taken credit for busing or flying migrants north this year to protest the Biden administration's immigration policies.
Aaron Chown/Pool/AP
Britain's Princess Anne curtseys as the coffin of her mother, Queen Elizabeth II, enters the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, Scotland on Sunday, September 11. Thousands lined the route of the royal cortege that passed through the Scottish countryside and the cities of Aberdeen and Dundee.
Kostiantyn Liberov/AP
Wounded Ukrainian soldiers are seen inside a vehicle in the country's Kharkiv region on Monday, September 12. Six months have passed since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine, and Ukraine has fired back with two counteroffensives — one in the South and the other in the East.
Mark Blinch/Reuters
Singer Taylor Swift takes a selfie with fans as she arrives at the Toronto International Film Festival on Friday, September 9.
Andrew Testa/The New York Times/Redux
Members of the public visit Westminster Hall in London, where Queen Elizabeth II was lying in state on Thursday, September 15. Mourners have packed London's streets for the chance to see the Queen's coffin and pay their respects.
Alexandr Demyanchuk/Kremlin Pool/Sputnik/AP
Chinese President Xi Jinping, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin pose for a photo as they meet on the sidelines of a regional summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, on Thursday, September 15. Putin praised China's "balanced position" on the Ukraine war, though he conceded Beijing had "questions and concerns" over the invasion.
Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images
Marshall football players celebrate with fans after upsetting No. 8 Notre Dame 26-21 on Saturday, September 10. Marshall was one of three Sun Belt Conference teams that knocked off heavily favored teams in power conferences. Appalachian State defeated No. 6 Texas A&M 17-14, and Georgia Southern topped Nebraska 45-42.
Noah Berger/AP
A dog looks out from a truck while the Mosquito Fire burns in Placer County, California, on Thursday, September 8.
Andrew Harnik/AP
US President Joe Biden shakes hands with Labor Secretary Marty Walsh while speaking in the White House Rose Garden on Thursday, September 15. Biden proclaimed a huge win for rail workers and organized labor after his administration brokered a tentative deal with freight bosses on long-sought improvements in working conditions, averting a potentially disastrous strike.
Mark Schiefelbein/AP
A model presents a creation by Chinese designer Ma Guai during China Fashion Week in Beijing on Saturday, September 10.
Gary A. Vasquez/USA Today Sports/Reuters
Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen stiff-arms Los Angeles Rams safety Nick Scott during the NFL season opener on Thursday, September 15. Allen threw three touchdowns and ran for a fourth as the Bills crushed the defending champion Rams 31-10. See the best photos from the NFL's opening week.
Emilio Morenatti/AP
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, walk behind Prince William and Catherine, the Princess of Wales, as they leave Westminster Hall in London on Wednesday, September 14. The Queen's coffin is lying in state at Westminster Hall before her state funeral on Monday.
Zhejiang Daily Press Group/VCG/Getty Images
Migrant workers in Zhoushan, China, sleep on the floor of a basketball arena to avoid Typhoon Muifa on Tuesday, September 13. Muifa, the most powerful typhoon of the season so far, made landfall on Wednesday.
Emilio Morenatti/AP
People in London wait in a long line Thursday, September 15, for the chance to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II, who is lying in state at Westminster Hall. The line has stretched for miles this week.
Manu Fernandez/AP
Belgian cyclist Remco Evenepoel celebrates on the podium after winning the Tour of Spain on Sunday, September 11.
Jonathan Brady/Pool/AP
Britain's King Charles III speaks in the Throne Room at St. James's Palace during the Accession Council in London on Saturday, September 10. Joining him were his son Prince William and his wife Camilla, the Queen Consort. At the ceremony, the King pledged to follow his mother's "inspiring example."
Maxim Shemetov/Reuters
A man walks a dog in the Romantsevsky Mountains, at the remains of an abandoned coal quarry, near the Russian village of Konduki on Sunday, September 11.
Stefani Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images
Migrants wait to be transported to a local church after buses dropped them off at the US Naval Observatory in Washington, DC, on Thursday, September 15. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says his state intentionally sent two buses of migrants to Vice President Kamala Harris' residence in the nation's capital — resulting in Thursday morning's arrival that surprised volunteers who said they weren't prepared to receive them at that site.
Football fans in Seattle make noise as Denver quarterback Russell Wilson prepares to take a snap during an NFL game on Monday, September 12. It was Wilson's first game back in Seattle since he was traded to Denver in the offseason. Wilson played 10 seasons in Seattle, winning a Super Bowl in 2014.
Joe Camporeale/USA Today
Norma Dumont punches Danyelle Wolf during their UFC bout in Las Vegas on Saturday, September 10. Dumont won by decision.
Markus Schreiber/AP
A hearse carrying the coffin of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II arrives at Buckingham Palace in London on Tuesday, September 13.
Actress Quinta Brunson checks on talk-show host Jimmy Kimmel, who was lying on the ground as part of a comedy bit at the Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, September 12. Brunson had just won an Emmy for her role in "Abbott Elementary," and Kimmel laid there during her entire acceptance speech. Kimmel had her on his show Wednesday and apologized for the bit, which some viewers felt took away from Brunson's big moment.
Emilio Morenatti/AP
People in London walk past a portrait of the Queen that was inside a shop on Monday, September 12.
Charles Krupa/AP
Carlos Alcaraz reacts after winning a point in the US Open final against Casper Ruud on Sunday, September 11. Alcaraz defeated Ruud to win his first-ever Grand Slam title. The 19-year-old is now the youngest world No. 1 since the ATP rankings began in 1973.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is adorned with the Imperial State Crown and covered with the Royal Standard during its procession to Westminster Hall on Wednesday, September 14.
Kostiantyn Liberov/AP
Firefighters work at an electric power station after a Russian rocket attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on Sunday, September 11.
Bernat Armangue/AP
People inside a London pub watch a televised speech by King Charles III on Friday, September 9. "As the Queen herself did with such unswerving devotion, I too now solemnly pledge myself, throughout the remaining time God grants me, to uphold the Constitutional principles at the heart of our nation," he said.
Andrew Milligan/Pool/AP
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is carried into a Royal Air Force plane in Scotland on Tuesday, September 13. The coffin was then flown to England.
Jeenah Moon/Getty Images
The Tribute in Light art installation is seen from Jersey City, New Jersey, on Sunday, the 21st anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks. See last week in 36 photos.
“The U.S. and the Holocaust” premieres the first episode of a three-part, six hour series tonight at 8 p.m. ET on PBS. This latest film from Ken Burns examines America’s inadequate response to one of the greatest humanitarian crises of the 20th century.
Disney+ debuts its latest “Star Wars” series “Andor” on Wednesday. “Andor,” which is actually a prequel to “Rogue One,” which was itself a prequel to “Episode IV: A New Hope,” tells the story of young Cassian Andor’s evolution from common thief to galactic martyr.
“Sidney” lands on Apple TV+ on Friday. The documentary, produced by Oprah Winfrey, looks back at Sidney Poitier’s life and groundbreaking career.
Game 4 of the 2022 WNBA Finals airs today at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN. The Las Vegas Aces lead the Connecticut Sun 2-1 in the series and are one win away from the title. Connecticut needs to win at home to force a decisive Game 5 in Las Vegas on Tuesday.
Golf
Round 1 of the 2022 Presidents Cup begins Thursday at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina. The biennial match play tournament pits the US team against an International Team representing the rest of the world (minus Europe… that’s the Ryder Cup).
Quiz time!
