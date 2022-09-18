London braces itself for massive security operation ahead of Queen's funeral

London (CNN) London police chiefs and medics are bracing themselves for a security nightmare at the Queen's funeral on Monday as they balance the need to protect the world's top leaders and dignitaries with the public's desire to mourn their much-loved monarch.

Some have compared the event in scale to the London Olympics, but in truth the state funeral -- the first in Britain since Winston Churchill died in 1965 -- is likely to dwarf the 2012 sporting extravaganza.

Codenamed "Operation London Bridge," arrangements for Britain's longest-serving monarch have been carefully pored over for years by the many agencies involved, with the Queen herself signing off on every detail before her death.

The city has already seen unprecedented crowds viewing the official lying-in-state , which will run until 6.30 a.m. (1.30 a.m. ET) on Monday, just hours before the funeral procession to Westminster Abbey commences. The sheer numbers caused queueing to be temporily paused on Friday.

In an interview with Sky News earlier this week, London Mayor Sadiq Khan said of the scale: "If you think about the London marathon, the carnival, previous royal weddings, the Olympics -- it's all that in one."

