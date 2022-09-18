Tom Brady and the Buccaneers to face the team they just can't shake

By Hannah Brewitt, CNN

Updated 9:21 AM ET, Sun September 18, 2022

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow throws during the first half against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1 on September 11 in Cincinnati. Burrow would go on to have five turnovers on the day — four interceptions and a lost fumble — in a 23-20 loss.
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) had nine receptions for 184 yards and two TDs in a big 23-7 division win against the Green Bay Packers on September 11 in Minneapolis. This pass, however, was incomplete.
Seattle Seahawks fans make noise as Russell Wilson (3) of the Denver Broncos prepares to take a snap during a failed game-winning drive on September 12. It was Wilson&#39;s &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.cnn.com/2022/09/13/sport/russell-wilson-denver-broncos-seattle-seahawks-spt-intl/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;first game back in Seattle&lt;/a&gt; since leaving for Denver after 10 years with the Seahawks. Seattle won 17-16.
Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb makes a run in the red zone against the Carolina Panthers on September 11 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Chubb had 141 yards on 22 carries in a tight 26-24 win for the Browns.
Soldiers hold the American flag during the national anthem before the first half of the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the New Orleans Saints on September 11 in Atlanta.
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen stiff-arms Los Angeles Rams safety Nick Scott in the third quarter of a massive 31-10 win against the defending Super Bowl champions at SoFi Stadium. The statement victory on NFL Opening Day shows the &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2022/09/10/sport/nfl-team-popularity-buffalo-bills-spt-intl/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Bills are serious contenders&lt;/a&gt; for the title in 2022.
