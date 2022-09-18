Tom Brady and the Buccaneers to face the team they just can't shake

The best photos from the 2022 NFL season
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow throws during the first half against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1 on September 11 in Cincinnati. Burrow would go on to have five turnovers on the day — four interceptions and a lost fumble — in a 23-20 loss.
The best photos from the 2022 NFL season
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) had nine receptions for 184 yards and two TDs in a big 23-7 division win against the Green Bay Packers on September 11 in Minneapolis. This pass, however, was incomplete.
The best photos from the 2022 NFL season
The best photos from the 2022 NFL season
Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb makes a run in the red zone against the Carolina Panthers on September 11 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Chubb had 141 yards on 22 carries in a tight 26-24 win for the Browns.
The best photos from the 2022 NFL season
Soldiers hold the American flag during the national anthem before the first half of the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the New Orleans Saints on September 11 in Atlanta.
The best photos from the 2022 NFL season