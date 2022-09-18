Google brand logo on the street in New York City, NY, USA on January 12, 2022. Photo by Charles Guerin/Abaca/Sipa USA(Sipa via AP Images)
A man mistakenly received a payment of almost $250,000 from Google – even though he hadn’t done any work for the company.

Sam Curry, a staff security engineer at cryptocurrency company Yuga Labs, described the baffling payment on his verified Twitter account on Tuesday.

“It’s been a little over 3 weeks since Google randomly sent me $249,999 and I still haven’t heard anything on the support ticket,” wrote Curry.

“Is there any way we could get in touch @Google?”

“It’s OK if you don’t want it back,” he added.

Unfortunately for Curry, it seems Google is working to get the money back.

Google told CNN in a statement that the mistaken payment was a result of “human error.”

“Our team recently made a payment to the wrong party as the result of human error,” wrote a Google spokesperson in an email to CNN. “We appreciate that it was quickly communicated to us by the impacted partner, and we are working to correct it.”