US Postal Service appoints Manhattan's first Latina postmaster

(CNN) The first Latina to become postmaster for the US Postal Service in Manhattan was sworn in on Friday -- 25 years after starting her career as a letter carrier, officials said.

Wanda Diaz is the first Puerto Rican woman to hold the role and also the third woman to be named postmaster, according to the agency.

"As a carrier I said -- one day I'm going to be a postmaster, but it's real far away, right? But working hard, people recognize me, and yes, I am," said Diaz during a ceremony Friday.

Diaz started at the postal service as a letter carrier in 1996 in the Bronx. Now as a postmaster, she is the executive responsible for overseeing mail to nearly 9 million customers, USPS said.

Diaz's sister-in-law, Jeanette Diaz-Hernandez, said she was proud of her achievements.

