A 'born and bred racist' recounts how he became a best-selling Christian author

(CNN) The summer before his junior year in high school, Philip Yancey attended a Fourth of July rally that featured some of the most dangerous racists in America.

But something took place at the rally that made Yancey question what he had been taught.

He noticed a group of Black men sitting in the stands. Just before Wallace spoke, three of them began to boo. That was the cue for a group of Klansmen to rise from their seats and attack the men. Other Whites joined them, punching the Black men in their faces and hitting them with folded chairs as the men frantically tried to escape. The crowd began chanting, "Hit 'em! Kill 'em!"

"I reacted first as part of the cheering mob: Who were these Black guys trying to crash our party?" Yancey told CNN in a recent interview. "Yet when the White men started beating them with fists and even chairs, I felt sick at my stomach. I left the rally with a bitter taste in my mouth, the taste of shame. For years I didn't talk about that experience."

Demonstrators pray outside the US Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021.

There's been a lot of debate in recent years about the rise of White Christian nationalism and White evangelicals' steadfast support for former President Trump. But few people are better equipped than Yancey to explain how racism infiltrates White churches and how one can escape it.

The anecdote about the White supremacist rally marks one of Yancey's most candid admissions of his youthful embrace of racism. It comes from his recently released memoir, "Where the Light Fell." In the book, Yancey recounts how racism corrupted his faith and eventually led to him feeling betrayed by the church. He rejected the racism of his youth, though, after encountering a series of remarkable people during his years as a journalist and an author.

Yancey, 72, says he wanted to tell a story about what it takes to change the "calloused conscience" of someone who was raised to view Black people as inferior.

"I have a shelf full of best-selling books chronicling the Black experience and exhorting us to become anti-racists," Yancey says. "I look in vain for one that explores the mind of a bigot and what it might take to change that mind."

CNN talked to Yancey about White Christian nationalism, why he still calls himself an evangelical, and how he thinks the media distorts most evangelicals' beliefs. The conversation was edited for brevity.

Why do you think you were able to change when so many other people who were 'born and bred to a be racist' never evolved?

I was a reader. And when I read "Black Like Me" (A 1961 nonfiction book about a White man who darkened his skin and traveled through the segregated South), that was a turning point, because it just didn't make sense. Here's the exact same person who artificially changed the color of his skin, and at one point he's treated like a gentleman and has access to anywhere he wants to go. And then suddenly he's treated like a dirty animal and people spit on him. He has to step off the sidewalk. He can't use the restroom. Can't get a drink of water. He's the exact same person. It was a moral splinter that would stick inside my head and bother me.

James Whitmore in the 1964 film, "Black Like Me," based on a nonfiction book about a White man who darkened his skin to better understand how Black Americans were treated. Philip Yancey grew up surrounded by racism and says reading the book was a racial turning point for him.

Was a personal encounter just as important as a book you read? You talk in your memoir about meeting Dr. Cherry, a Black scientist at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. You were assigned to work with him during a summer job at the CDC.

The Dr. Cherry incident just blew my mind because it exposed that what the Church was telling me about races of color being inferior was a lie. It was absolutely wrong. Here was the smartest man I had ever met, and it just blew away all the categories I had been taught.

You said in your memoir that though you were poor, Black people gave you someone to look down on. How does that dynamic play out today?

It's at the core of racism. I've been to 87 countries now. And I found that kind of instinct all over. When I first went to Norway, they started telling jokes about Swedes. They were the same jokes that we Whites told about Blacks growing up. I went to New Zealand and they're telling the same jokes about the (indigenous) Maori people. Or then you go to Africa, like in Rwanda, where they have exactly the same color of skin. And one group starts killing the other group because they're a little bit different. And there's something about that fear of the other that we've got to overcome.