'It needs to stop.' Active shooter hoaxes at schools are having serious consequences

(CNN) It was a peaceful Friday morning for Murrisha Leon, who was asleep when she received a call from a fellow parent warning her of an active shooter at their children's high school in Arkansas.

Immediately, Leon's heart sank as images of worst-case scenarios flooded her mind. She might lose one of her kids today, she told herself.

"I jumped up in a panic and instantly threw up," Leon told CNN. "I believed it and feared for my children's lives. I called them, and when they didn't answer the first time, I started crying."

Leon's son, 14, and daughter, 16, both attend Watson Chapel High School, which was put on lockdown Friday after the school received news of a possible active shooter on campus. Leon soon received a text from her son, saying, "Mama please come get me, they say three people got shot in the bathroom and I'm scared."

After an agonizing 30 minutes of waiting at the school, Leon -- along with hundreds of other panicked teachers, students and parents -- discovered that it was a false alarm.