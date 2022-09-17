A Black former AAMCO executive is suing the company over pay and racial discrimination

(CNN) A Black former executive of the transmission repair chain AAMCO who says he was featured in marketing materials showcasing "diversity" is suing the company over alleged racial discrimination, allegations the company denies.

Jerome Staley, who was vice president of operations for the East region, claims in a federal lawsuit filed Wednesday that he earned nearly $40,000 less per year than his counterparts. All other vice presidents with the company are White, the lawsuit alleges

When Staley learned of the alleged racial pay disparity last year, he complained to the company's leadership. But according to the suit, AAMCO Chief Executive Officer James Gregory said he was "disappointed" in Staley for complaining of race discrimination and responded to Staley's complaint by telling him, "You make enough," the suit filed in the eastern district of Pennsylvania says.

Staley claims he later suffered retaliation for his complaints when he did not receive a $11,000 bonus as a result of the performance of his territory during the third quarter of 2021, according to the lawsuit. After asking why he had not been paid, Staley was told the company's leadership was withholding the bonus because they did not think he had "sufficiently trained his team," according to the lawsuit, which claims Staley was ranked first in the company for that quarter.

Last November, Staley left his job because he "was unwilling to work for a company that denied him equal pay," according to the lawsuit.

