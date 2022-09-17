The Royal Family
Left to right: Zara Tindall, Lady Louise, Princess Beatrice, Prince William, the prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Princess Eugenie, Viscount James Severn and Peter Phillips attend the vigil of the Queen's grandchildren around the coffin, as it lies in state on the catafalque in Westminster Hall, at the Palace of Westminster, London, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, ahead of her funeral on Monday. (Aaron Chown/Pool Photo via AP)
Aaron Chown/Pool/AP
Watch all eight of the Queen's grandchildren stand vigil
Britain's King Charles greets people queueing to pay their respects to Britain's Queen Elizabeth following her death, in London, Britain, September 17, 2022.
Phil Noble/Reuters
Watch King Charles and Prince William surprise people in line to see Queen
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - APRIL 19: The Crown Of Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother (1937) Made Of Platinum And Containing The Famous Koh-i-noor Diamond Along With Other Gems. (Photo by Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)
Tim Graham Photo Library/Getty Images
guard collapse vpx
Reuters
vid thumb coffin
Reuters
LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 03: Prince Charles, Prince of Wales arrives for the National Service of Thanksgiving to Celebrate the Platinum Jubilee of Her Majesty The Queen at St Paul's Cathedral on June 3, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952. (Photo by Daniel Leal - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Daniel Leal/Pool/Getty Images
Prince William posing on a beach near his university home.
Tim Graham/Corbis/Getty Images
Queen colonialism orig thumbnail
KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - NOVEMBER 03: Her Royal Highness, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall visits The International School at ParkCity on November 3, 2017 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall are on a tour of Singapore, Malaysia, Brunei and India. (Photo by Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty Images)
Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Britain's King Charles makes an address at Westminster Hall, following the death of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, in London, Britain, September 12, 2022. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/Pool
Henry Nicholls/Reuters
queen coffin crowd scotland
CNN
darren mcgrady
09 king charles proclamation 0910
CNN
The Principal Proclamation reading in London's St. James's Palace to officially proclaim Charles as King Charles III, on Saturday, September 10.
CNN
king charles DV 3
Ian Gavan/Getty Images Europe/Getty Images
Queen tribute to Diana
London CNN  — 

Prince William, Prince Harry and Queen Elizabeth II’s other grandchildren held a vigil at her lying in state on Saturday, as the royal family prepares to bid farewell to the late monarch at her state funeral.

The brothers stood watch for 15 minutes over the Queen’s coffin in Westminster Hall, where it has been displayed to the public since Wednesday.

They were joined by Princess Anne’s children Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips, Prince Andrew’s daughters Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, and Lady Louise and Viscount Severn, who are the children of Prince Edward. The Earl and Countess of Wessex were present to support their children as Louise and James are comparatively younger than their cousins, a royal source told CNN.

Harry wore military uniform during the appearance at the request of King Charles III, a royal source previously told CNN. As a non-working member of the royal family, he has appeared at other events in a morning suit.

The grandchildrens’ vigil followed a similar appearance by Charles and his siblings on Friday. It comes two days before the Queen’s state funeral on Monday. The monarch died on September 8 after a 70-year-reign, prompting a lengthy period of mourning and a number of commemorations around the country.

Prince William and the Queen's other grandchildren arrive to mount a vigil on Saturday.
Ian Vogler/Pool/AFP/Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth II's grandchildren hold a vigil beside the coffin of their grandmother as it lies in state in Westminster Hall on Saturday.
Aaron Chown/Pool/Reuters

William and Harry have set aside long-running tensions to make joint appearances at some events. A walkabout by the brothers and their wives Catherine, Princess of Wales and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, in Windsor last weekend came as a surprise and was not announced in advance. William invited the Sussexes to see memorials left for the Queen and greet well-wishers, a source told CNN.

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie issued a joint statement Saturday thanking their “dear Grannie” and “beloved Queen” and expressing their sorrow at her passing.

EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND - SEPTEMBER 9: Pictures of Queen Elizabeth II on bus shelters on Princes Street on September 9th 2022 in Edinburgh, Scotland. Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor was born in Bruton Street, Mayfair, London on 21 April 1926. She married Prince Philip in 1947 and acceded the throne of the United Kingdom and Commonwealth on 6 February 1952 after the death of her Father, King George VI. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III. (Photo by Robert Perry/Getty Images)
Robert Perry/Getty Images

Hospital appointments, flights and hotels canceled as Britain grapples with how to pay tribute to the Queen

“We, like many, thought you’d be here forever. And we all miss you terribly,” the daughters of Prince Andrew said in a statement released by Buckingham Palace.

“You were our matriarch, our guide, our loving hand on our backs leading us through this world. You taught us so much and we will cherish those lessons and memories forever. For now dear Grannie, all we want to say is thank you,” Eugenie and Beatrice said. “The world mourns you and the tributes would really make you smile. They are all too true of the remarkable leader you are,” the sisters added.

“We’re so happy you’re back with Grandpa. Goodbye dear Grannie, it has been the honour of our lives to have been your granddaughters and we’re so very proud of you,” the statement said.

The vigil in Westminster Hall lasted 15 minutes.
Aaron Chown/Pool/Reuters

Charles and William greet mourners

Earlier on Saturday, King Charles and Prince William, the Prince of Wales, greeted members of the public queuing to see the Queen’s lying in state on Saturday on a surprise walkabout in London.

The royals were spotted shaking hands with well-wishers near Lambeth Bridge. Prince William appeared to be in high spirits as he talked to the crowd and asked several people how long they had been waiting.

Some mourners shouted “hip hip hooray” and “God save the King” as Charles passed.

One woman held up a Paddington Bear toy to Charles; the fictional bear has become associated with the Queen since she appeared in a sketch alongside the character during her Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Members of the public view the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II as it lies in state in London's Westminster Hall on Thursday, September 15.
Lauren Said-Moorhouse/CNN

Go inside Westminster Hall, where the Queen is lying in state

People have been queuing for hours to view the Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin since she began lying-in-state at Westminster Hall on Wednesday.

The line was nearing total capacity on Saturday, the government said. At lunchtime on Saturday, the government’s queue tracker said the current wait time was 14 hours.

Charles III also visited Metropolitan Police headquarters in the Lambeth borough of London to thank police and emergency services officials involved in the planning and implementation of events since the death of the late Queen.

Monday’s funeral for the Queen will be the “largest single policing event” that London’s Metropolitan Police force has ever undertaken, Deputy Assistant Commissioner Stuart Cundy said during a media briefing on Friday.

On Sunday, King Charles will host a reception at Buckingham Palace for “Heads of State and official overseas guests” ahead of the state funeral for the late Queen.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan, received an invitation to that reception by mistake, a source with knowledge of what happened told CNN.

As an official state occasion, the Palace said the King would be accompanied by working members of the royal family only. The source told CNN that they “imagined” that an administration error had occurred. The couple was not “disinvited” from the reception, as some media outlets have reported.

A spokesperson for the Sussexes did not comment.

To get updates on the British Royal Family sent to your inbox, sign up for CNN’s Royal News newsletter.