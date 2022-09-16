Meet the mystery diamond from outer space

Sign up for CNN's Wonder Theory science newsletter. Explore the universe with news on fascinating discoveries, scientific advancements and more.
(CNN)Scientists have debated its existence. Tiny traces provided clues. Now, researchers have confirmed the existence of a celestial diamond after finding it on Earth's surface.
The stone, called lonsdaleite, has a hardness and strength that exceeds that of a regular diamond. The rare mineral arrived here by way of a meteorite, new research has suggested.
What's more, the natural chemical process through which scientists believe lonsdaleite formed could inspire a way to manufacture super-durable industrial components, according to the authors of the study published September 12 in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
The revelation started to unfold when geologist Andy Tomkins, a professor at Monash University in Australia, was out in the field categorizing meteorites. He came across a strange "bended" kind of diamond in a space rock in Northwest Africa, said study coauthor Alan Salek, a doctoral student and researcher at RMIT University in Australia.
Tomkins theorized the meteorite that held the lonsdaleite came from the mantle of a dwarf planet that existed about 4.5 billion years, Salek said.
"The dwarf planet was then catastrophically struck by an asteroid, releasing pressure and leading to the formation of these really strange diamonds," he added.
With its cutting-edge methods and possibilities for the future, the discovery is exciting, said Paul Asimow, a professor of geology and geochemistry at the California Institute of Technology. Asimow was not involved in the study.
"It really takes advantage of a number of recent developments in microscopy to do what they did as well as they did it," Asimow said.
The team was able to analyze the meteorite with the help of electron microscopy and advanced synchrotron techniques, which built maps of the space object's components, including lonsdaleite, diamond and graphite, according to the study.
Diamonds and lonsdaleite can form in three ways. It can be through high pressure and temperature over a long period of time, which is how diamonds form on the Earth's surface; the shock of a hypervelocity collision of a meteor; or the release of vapors from broken-up graphite that would attach to a small diamond fragment and build upon it, Asimow said.
The method that creates the mineral can influence its size, he added. Researchers proposed in this study that the third method formed the larger sample that they had found.
"Nature has thus provided us with a process to try and replicate in industry," Tomkins said in a news release. "We think that lonsdaleite could be used to make tiny, ultra-hard machine parts if we can develop an industrial process that promotes replacement of pre-shaped graphite parts by lonsdaleite."
What is it exactly?
Long before this discovery, scientists have debated the existence of lonsdaleite, Asimow said.
"It seems like a strange claim that we have a name for a thing, and we all agree what it is," he added, "and yet there are claims in the community that it's not a real mineral, it's not a real crystal, that you could have a macroscopic scale."
Scientists first identified bits of the mineral in 1967, but they were minute -- about 1 to 2 nanometers, which is 1,000 times smaller than what was found in the most recent discovery, Salek said.