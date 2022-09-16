London (CNN) Does constipation wreak havoc on the mating habits of scorpions? What is the best way to turn a doorknob? And does the world need a moose crash test dummy? If these burning questions have ever troubled you, then this year's batch of the (in)famous satirical science awards, the Ig Nobel Prizes, has delivered on a promise to honor "the things that make people laugh, then think."

The "32nd First Annual Ig Nobel Price Ceremony" -- a parody of the prestigious Nobel Prize awards -- took place remotely on Thursday to celebrate the year's outlandish discoveries.

When attacked by predators, scorpions can detach part of their tail to aid their escape, the researchers explained during the ceremony. But because the anus is on the tail segment that has been shed, the scorpion cannot "defecate for the rest of its life," which causes constipation, Machado said. However, the researchers found, despite the scorpions losing part of their digestive tract, they are able to live on and copulate, suggesting constipation is no obstacle to a fulfilling love life.

