Communities along Alaska's western coast are expected to face hurricane-force wind gusts and flooding Friday

(CNN) A powerful storm packing hurricane-force wind gusts is expected to bring torrential rain and enormous waves to Alaska's west coast this weekend, threatening to cause major flooding and beach erosion.

The system -- the remnants of Typhoon Merbok -- has been described by forecasters as "the strongest storm in over a decade" as it moves over the Bering Sea, which spans the northern Pacific Ocean between Alaska and Russia.

"This is a dangerous storm that is expected to produce widespread coastal flooding south of the Bering Strait with water levels approaching levels not seen in nearly 50 years," the National Weather Service warned in a forecast Thursday.

Along Alaska's shore, the main threats are a double-whammy of coastal flooding and winds up to 60 mph with higher gusts that could displace loose objects, damage buildings and bring down powerlines.

Weather officials in Alaska also urged residents to prepare for the storm as it could threaten to overwhelm critical infrastructure and wash away roads. The storm's impacts are expected Friday through Sunday morning, with water levels rising the highest Saturday.

