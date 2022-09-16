New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell under fire for first class travel she says is for her safety as a Black woman and from Covid

(CNN) New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell says she will not pay back the city for her first-class travel despite policies put in place by the city requiring employees pay the difference for upgraded fare, because of her safety concerns as a Black woman and due to the Covid-19 epidemic.

"Anyone who wants to question how I protect myself just doesn't understand the world Black women walk in," Cantrell said in a recent statement to multiple New Orleans news organizations.

"My travel accommodations are a matter of safety, not of luxury. As all women know, our health and safety are often disregarded, and we are left to navigate alone," she said.

The mayor has come under fire in recent weeks for the high cost of her first-class air travel, which city officials estimate to be nearly $30,000 more than the policy allows employees to spend. Cantrell has repeatedly said expenses incurred are on behalf of the city.

The mayor had been criticized for failing to explain why her travel accommodations are about her safety as a Black woman. She has declined all requests for comment to CNN through her communications office.

