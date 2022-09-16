George Floyd is denied a posthumous pardon by Texas parole board after approval was recommended last year

(CNN) The Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles has reversed its decision to grant George Floyd a posthumous pardon for a 2004 drug conviction, according to a letter obtained by CNN.

The board did not cite a reason for its decision in the letter, which was sent Thursday to the Harris County public defender working on behalf of Floyd's surviving family members.

"After a full and careful review of the application and other information filed with the application, a majority of the Board decided not to recommend a Full Pardon and/or Pardon for Innocence," the letter states.

Floyd's family filed the pardon application on his behalf in April 2021. The family may reapply in two years, according to the letter.

