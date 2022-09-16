Phoenix Suns vice chairman Jahm Najafi calls on team owner Robert Sarver to resign

(CNN) In an open letter to Phoenix Suns employees and players on Thursday, team vice chairman Jahm Najafi has called on team owner Robert Sarver to resign.

In the letter, obtained by CNN, Najafi said: "I cannot in good judgment sit back and allow our children and future generations of fans to think that this behavior is tolerated because of wealth and privilege.

"Therefore, in accordance with my commitment to helping eradicate any form of racism, sexism and bias, as Vice Chairman of the Phoenix Suns, I am calling for the resignation of Robert Sarver."

Sarver was fined $10 million and suspended for a year after an independent investigation found he engaged in hostile, racially insensitive and inappropriate behavior.

The report, commissioned by the NBA last fall after an ESPN report about Sarver's behavior, found the Suns owner had "on at least five occasions during his tenure with the Suns/Mercury organization, repeated the N-word when recounting the statements of others."

