Ferdinand Omanyala: Africa’s fastest man races to make Kenya a ‘sprinting nation’
By Jackie Prager, CNN
Published
4:01 AM EDT, Fri September 16, 2022
BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - AUGUST 03: Ferdinand Omanyala of Team Kenya celebrates after winning the Gold medal in the Men's 100m Final on day six of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games at Alexander Stadium on August 03, 2022 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)
Michael Steele/Getty Images
Africa's fastest man inspires a sprinting revolution in Kenya
Africa's fastest man inspires a sprinting revolution in Kenya
CNN
—
Kenyans have long dominated the podium when it comes to long distance running, but now Ferdinand Omanyala is looking to inspire a new generation of runners and transform Kenya into a “sprinting nation.”
The sprinter, who made it to the 100m semi-finals in the delayed 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, says he is continuously training for the next competition.
For Omanyala, racing is “90% mental.” Along with rigorous training and workout sessions, the track star says his trick to keeping calm is to visualize the event for weeks leading up to race day.
“There are always two sides of a race: you either win or lose. So, I always visualize both, so that when I get into a race and something happens, it doesn’t hit me that hard because I’ve already visualized that,” he said.
“I remember I never recovered for like a month. I was just still thinking, ‘Is it a dream? I’m not believing that this is happening,’” he said.
Now, the sprinter has his sights set on breaking the 100m world record, which is currently held by Usain Bolt with a time of 9.58 seconds. “I’m looking for running 9.6 this season and then taking it down in the near future,” he said.
Watch the video above to see how Omanyala is training the next generation of sprinters.