Ferdinand Omanyala: Africa’s fastest man races to make Kenya a ‘sprinting nation’

CNN —

Kenyans have long dominated the podium when it comes to long distance running, but now Ferdinand Omanyala is looking to inspire a new generation of runners and transform Kenya into a “sprinting nation.”

The 26-year-old is leading by example after he secured multiple victories this year. In May, Omanyala was first to the men’s 100 meter finish line at the World Athletics Continental Tour. The following month, he clinched first place in the 100m again after a photo-finish at the African Athletic Championships. And Omanyala earned Kenya its first 100m gold medal in 60 years at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

The sprinter, who made it to the 100m semi-finals in the delayed 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, says he is continuously training for the next competition.

Photos: These African athletes made history at Tokyo 2020 Lintao Zhang/Getty Images Eliud Kipchoge, Kenya: The 36-year-old marathoner is considered among the " The 36-year-old marathoner is considered among the " greatest of all time ," and Kipchoge showed it once again at the Tokyo Olympics, winning gold in the men's marathon. That's back-to-back wins for the Kenyan superstar, making him only the third man ever to defend his gold medal in this event. Photos: These African athletes made history at Tokyo 2020 Eugene Hoshiko/AP Peres Jepchirchir, Kenya: Kipchoge's fellow Kenyan took gold in the women's marathon with a time of Kipchoge's fellow Kenyan took gold in the women's marathon with a time of 2:27:20 , just ahead of teammate and world record-holder Brigid Kosgei, who took the silver medal. Photos: These African athletes made history at Tokyo 2020 Kyodo via AP Images Peruth Chemutai, Uganda: On the track inside Tokyo's National Stadium, Chemutai entered the record books for Uganda in the women's 3,000-meter steeplechase by becoming the first woman to win gold for her country in any sport. Photos: These African athletes made history at Tokyo 2020 Charlie Riedel/AP Joshua Cheptegei, Uganda: More history for Uganda came from world record-holder Cheptegei, who won gold in the men's 5,000m and silver in the men's 10,000m -- becoming the first Ugandan to win two Olympic medals at the same Games. Photos: These African athletes made history at Tokyo 2020 Vincent Thian/AP Feryal Abdelaziz, Egypt: In the women's +61kg karate kumite event, which made its debut at Tokyo 2020, Abdelaziz (left) became the first woman from Egypt to win a gold medal for her country. Photos: These African athletes made history at Tokyo 2020 Ben Stansall/AFP/Getty Images Faith Kipyegon, Kenya: Kenya celebrated more record-breaking success on the track when Kipyegon defended her gold medal in the women's 1,500m, setting a new Olympic record in the process. Photos: These African athletes made history at Tokyo 2020 Mike Egerton/PA Images via Getty Images Uche Eke, Nigeria: The young athlete became the The young athlete became the first gymnast to qualify and compete for Nigeria at the Olympics. Photos: These African athletes made history at Tokyo 2020 Carl Recine/Reuters Tatjana Schoenmaker, South Africa: A bright spot for South Africa in Tokyo was Schoenmaker, who won swimming gold in the women's 200m breaststroke by setting a world record. She also took the silver medal in the women's 100m breaststroke. Photos: These African athletes made history at Tokyo 2020 Patrick Smith/Getty Images Selemon Barega, Ethiopia: Crossing the finish line ahead of Ugandans Joshua Cheptegei and Jacob Kiplimo, Barega captured the gold medal in the men's 10,000 meters. Photos: These African athletes made history at Tokyo 2020 Maddie Meyer/Getty Images Ahmed Hafnaoui, Tunisia: In men's swimming, a teenager shocked the field when 18-year-old Halnaoui took gold in the men's 400m freestyle -- the first swimming medal for Tunisia since In men's swimming, a teenager shocked the field when 18-year-old Halnaoui took gold in the men's 400m freestyle -- the first swimming medal for Tunisia since 2012 Photos: These African athletes made history at Tokyo 2020 Cameron Spencer/Getty Images Soufiane El Bakkali, Morocco: Morocco made history with its Morocco made history with its first gold in the men's 3,000m steeplechase, when El Bakkali topped an all-Africa podium ahead of Ethiopia's Lamecha Girma (left) who took silver and Kenya's Benjamin Kigen (right) with the bronze. Prev Next

For Omanyala, racing is “90% mental.” Along with rigorous training and workout sessions, the track star says his trick to keeping calm is to visualize the event for weeks leading up to race day.

“There are always two sides of a race: you either win or lose. So, I always visualize both, so that when I get into a race and something happens, it doesn’t hit me that hard because I’ve already visualized that,” he said.

Read more: What it’s like to circumnavigate an entire African country on foot in 16 days

Reflecting on his career, Omanyala says one of his biggest accomplishments was setting the African 100-meter record at the Kip Keino Classic in 2021, despite missing out on gold by 0.01 seconds. With a time of 9.77, Omanyala became Africa’s fastest sprinter and the ninth fastest man in history.

“I remember I never recovered for like a month. I was just still thinking, ‘Is it a dream? I’m not believing that this is happening,’” he said.

Now, the sprinter has his sights set on breaking the 100m world record, which is currently held by Usain Bolt with a time of 9.58 seconds. “I’m looking for running 9.6 this season and then taking it down in the near future,” he said.

Watch the video above to see how Omanyala is training the next generation of sprinters.