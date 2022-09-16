A Lebanese policeman stands guard next to a bank window that was broken by depositors who attacked it trying to get blocked money in Beirut on Wednesday, September 14, 2022.
Hussein Malla/AP
CNN  — 

Depositors held up at least five separate banks around Lebanon on Friday in an attempt to retrieve savings frozen in the banking system, a Lebanese army official told CNN.

In one of the incidents an armed man entered a bank in the south Lebanese city of Ghazieh and poured gasoline on the floor of the building, threatening to burn the branch if he could not access his money, state news agency NNA reported.

He was able to retrieve $19,200 from the bank and handed it to someone who was waiting for him outside the bank, before handing himself in to authorities, NNA said.

In another incident under investigation, a man entered a branch of BLOM bank in Beirut’s Tariq al-Jdideh neighborhood, also trying to access his savings, the army official said.

The man was allegedly armed but the situation was “under control.. and no one was harmed,” a man, who claimed to be an eyewitness to the incident and was interviewed by local TV channel Al Jadeed said.

“It seems something was planned for this day,” the army official said. An investigation is ongoing, the army official told CNN.

Security forces gather outside a "Federal Bank" branch in Lebanon's capital Beirut on August 11, 2022. - A customer armed with a rifle and threatening to set himself ablaze held bank workers hostage on August 11 in Lebanon's capital demanding to withdraw his savings of over $200,000, security sources said. The incident is the latest between local banks and angry depositors unable to access their savings after Lebanon's economic collapse, because of informal capital controls. An AFP correspondent saw security forces surrounding a branch near the busy Hamra commercial street in west Beirut. (Photo by anwar amro / AFP) (Photo by ANWAR AMRO/AFP via Getty Images)
ANWAR AMRO/AFP via Getty Images

Following the incidents, the caretaker Interior Minister, Bassam Mawlawi, called for an emergency security meeting to “discuss further security measures that can be taken in light of the increasing bank storming incidents,” NNA said.

Lebanon’s banks have locked most depositors out of their savings since an economic crisis took hold three years ago, leaving much of the population unable to pay for basics.

The holdups came two days after similar episodes unfolded at two different Beirut banks. In one, a woman named Sally Hafiz took $20,000 from her account after storming a bank holding what she later claimed was a toy gun, state news reported.

In a separate incident last month, an armed man stormed a Beirut bank and threatened to kill hostages and himself if the bank did not allow him to withdraw money from his frozen account. Bassam Sheikh Hussein claimed he needed the funds to help pay for his father’s medical expenses. The standoff ended when the bank gave Hussein some of his savings.