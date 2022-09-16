Top business news
stock buying strategy risk reward scenario anastasia amoroso orig_00005912.png
A train is seen near a mural of Abraham Lincoln is seen in the Eckington neighborhood of Washington, D.C., on Monday, August 22, 2022.
Patagonia red shirt
twitter elon musk 4 court case scenarios orig_00000701.png
Botometer is the tool Elon Musk used to make his initial claim about the number of bots on Twitter.
Nurses strike Monday, Sept. 12, 2022 outside North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale, Minn. Nurses launched a three-day strike over issues of pay and what they say is understaffing that has been worsened by the strains of the coronavirus pandemic. (David Joles/Star Tribune via AP)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 18: Robert Iger attends the Stella McCartney "Get Back" Capsule Collection and documentary release of Peter Jackson's "Get Back" at The Jim Henson Company on November 18, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)
The iPhone 14 Pro's Dynamic Island.
markets now art hogan federal reserve soft landing recession _00001730.png
New York CNN Business  — 

US stocks fell on Friday morning after FedEx served investors a brutal pre-earnings announcement about the state of the global economy.

The Dow opened 324 points, or 1.1%, lower on Friday. The S&P 500 fell by 1% and the Nasdaq was down 1.3%.

Shares of FedEx (FDX) dropped 24% after the company withdrew its full-year guidance late Thursday and warned that a slowing economy will cause it to fall $500 million short of its revenue target. The weakening global economy, particularly in Asia and Europe has hurt FedEx (FDX) (FDX)’s express delivery business. The company said demand for packages weakened considerably in the final weeks of the quarter.

During an interview Thursday on CNBC, FedEx CEO Raj Subramaniam was asked if he believes the slowdown in his business is a sign of the start of a global recession.

“I think so,” he responded. “These numbers, they don’t portend very well.”

Transport stocks are thought of as a leading indicator for the market at large, and FedEx in particular is seen as a market bellwether. The announcement could contribute to broader declines in a market that’s already heading for a big losing week.

All three major indexes are now on track for their fourth losing week out of the last five.