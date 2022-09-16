(CNN) First, there were flavored cigarettes that tasted like chocolate or grape. Then came the e-cigarettes in flavors like cotton candy or gummy bear. Now, there are flavored gummies made with nicotine, and the US Food and Drug Administration isn't happy about it.

The agency has been warning parents to keep an eye out for products that may look like typical candy but are actually nicotine-based. It says they could be very dangerous for children.

"Nicotine gummies are a public health crisis just waiting to happen among our nation's youth, particularly as we head into a new school year," FDA Commissioner Dr. Robert Califf warned last month

need to submit an application and have it approved by the FDA before a tobacco product can be legally marketed in the United States. The agency says VPR had not asked for this "premarket authorization" for the gummies. The FDA last month sent a warning letter to VPR Brands, one of the companies that makes nicotine gummies, advising that the products were being sold illegally. By law, manufacturersneed to submit an application and have it approved by the FDA before a tobacco product can be legally marketed in the United States. Theagency says VPR had not asked for this "premarket authorization" for the gummies.

Each of the gummies had 1 milligram of nicotine, and they came 12 to a package. The FDA says 1 to 4 milligrams of nicotine could be severely toxic to children under 6 as well as to older children, depending on their weight.

