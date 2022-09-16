(CNN)First, there were flavored cigarettes that tasted like chocolate or grape. Then came the e-cigarettes in flavors like cotton candy or gummy bear. Now, there are flavored gummies made with nicotine, and the US Food and Drug Administration isn't happy about it.
The agency has been warning parents to keep an eye out for products that may look like typical candy but are actually nicotine-based. It says they could be very dangerous for children.
"Nicotine gummies are a public health crisis just waiting to happen among our nation's youth, particularly as we head into a new school year," FDA Commissioner Dr. Robert Califf warned last month.
The FDA last month sent a warning letter to VPR Brands, one of the companies that makes nicotine gummies, advising that the products were being sold illegally. By law, manufacturers need to submit an application and have it approved by the FDA before a tobacco product can be legally marketed in the United States. The agency says VPR had not asked for this "premarket authorization" for the gummies.
Each of the gummies had 1 milligram of nicotine, and they came 12 to a package. The FDA says 1 to 4 milligrams of nicotine could be severely toxic to children under 6 as well as to older children, depending on their weight.
The website for VPR's Krave brand says the tobacco-free products were meant to "empower adult smokers with the tools to use nicotine on their own terms." But the gummies' bright colors and fruit flavors like "blueraz," "cherry bomb" and pineapple could also appeal to kids.
VPR Brands did not respond to CNN's request for comment, and the website now says the gummies have been discontinued.
But oher companies' nicotine products that look like candy are still available, as well as lozenges, pouches and gum.
There's no clear data that documents how pervasive the gummies or any other candy-like nicotine product have become. But if a recent study of nicotine use in Southern California is any indication, they are popular.
In that survey, ninth- and 10th-graders who reported using nicotine were more likely to use flavored non-tobacco oral nicotine products -- gummies, tablets, lozenges and gums -- than many more traditional products like cigarettes. They were second only to the ever-popular e-cigarettes. About 10% of kids surveyed used e-cigarettes, and more than 3% chose the oral nicotine products.
'Truly, truly troubling'
Nicotine gum and lozenges have been on the market for years. Gummy products were a relative newcomer, said Erika Sward, assistant vice president for national advocacy for the American Lung Association. That has her concerned.