Nightcap episodes
nightcap recession 16x9
Now playing
01:39
Recession is likely coming. How bad will it be?
nightcap full show 91522 16x9 logo
Now playing
14:33
Alex Jones back in court, the Ethereum merge, and Facebook's young people problem
nightcap full 16x9 09082022
Now playing
13:23
Musk vs. Twitter, Elizabeth Holmes seeks new trial, and the battle over returning to the office
nightcap 090122 full
Now playing
12:46
NFT collapse, inflation 'pain,' and Serena's next play. Welcome to 'Nightcap'
nightcap 082522 16x9
Now playing
15:09
Twitter whistleblower fallout, the debate over student loan forgiveness and quiet quitting, explained
Nightcap 081822 FULL 16X9
Now playing
14:06
The rent is too high, SEC isn't laughing at Elon Musk's tweet, and the Peloton bubble is bursting
nightcap 08112022 16x9
Now playing
09:37
The peak inflation debate, new electric vehicle tax credits, and Elon Musk's tunnel vision: Welcome to 'Nightcap'
nightcap 080422 16x9 LOGO
Now playing
15:24
Crypto hack attacks, banning stock trading in Congress, and J.Crew cool again? Welcome to 'Nightcap'
072822 nightcap 16x9
Now playing
13:42
Why Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian are annoyed with Instagram: Welcome to 'Nightcap'
nightcap 072122 16x9
Now playing
14:41
Dropping home sales, Netflix's subscriber woes, and fake Amazon reviews: Welcome to 'Nightcap'
Nightcap 071422 16x9 LOGO
Now playing
15:11
Twitter sues Musk, summer travel chaos, and a golf civil war: Welcome to this week's 'Nightcap'
Nightcap 070722 Thumb 16x9
Now playing
15:32
Crypto collapse, recession worries, and AI art: Welcome to this week's 'Nightcap'
nightcap 062322 16x9 LOGO
Now playing
17:35
Is Juul going up in smoke? Find out on this week's 'Nightcap'
nightcap 061622 16x9 LOGO
Now playing
16:11
Crypto is collapsing. Mortgage rates are soaring. Here's what it all means
New York CNN Business  — 

Jeff Bezos just lost his status as the world’s second-richest person, dropping to No. 3 as Indian business mogul Gautam Adani rapidly climbs the ranks of Bloomberg’s Billionaire Index.

Elon Musk, still the No. 1 wealthiest person with $260 billion to his name, may need to watch his back. Adani has taken less than 10 months to reach the No. 2 spot after starting the year in 14th.

It’s the first time a person from Asia has ranked so highly on Bloomberg’s list, which has long been dominated by white tech entrepreneurs.

Adani’s $146.9 billion fortune, largely tied up in holdings of his sprawling Adani Group conglomerate, still trails well behind Musk’s $260 billion. The group operates a range of businesses including ports and coal that have thrived in recent years.

Shares of some Adani companies have jumped more than 1,000% since June 2020 — reflecting investor optimism about the conglomerate’s strength in areas like infrastructure and renewable energy that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has prioritized for development. Shares of his flagship Adani Enterprises are up more than 115% in 2022.

Jeff Bezos with Chiefs owner Clark Hunt and Chargers owner Dean Spanos ahead of Thursday night's game at Arrowhead Stadium.
Jeff Bezos with Chiefs owner Clark Hunt and Chargers owner Dean Spanos ahead of Thursday night's game at Arrowhead Stadium.
Jamie Squire/Getty Images

In February, Adani overtook fellow Indian tycoon Mukesh Ambani to become Asia’s wealthiest person.

Bezos’s net worth slumped to $145.8 billion, according to Bloomberg, as tech stocks were hit hard amid a broader equities selloff Friday. Amazon shares fell 3% in early trading, and the stock is down more than 25% this year.

The Amazon founder previously ranked No. 1 on the list, but his wealth took a hit after his 2019 divorce. Much of his wealth is tied up in Amazon stock. According to Bloomberg, the tech selloff has shaved $45 billion off Bezos’ net worth since January.

— CNN Business’ Diksha Madhok contributed to this article.