(CNN) It has been close to six decades since the British monarchy symbolically ruled Singapore, but Queen Elizabeth II's death still elicited grief and reflection in the Southeast Asian nation.

"Her passing is greatly mourned by everyone in Singapore," he added.

Experts say the reason for the difference is because Singapore -- ruled by Britain for 144 years until 1963 when it became part of Malaysia and then fully independent in 1965 -- emerged relatively unscathed from colonial rule compared to some other former colonies.

Indeed, its politicians have given measured praise over the years for setting up a legal system that contributed to the modern-day prosperity of the city-state, now a thriving sovereign country that is among the world's richest on a per capita basis and has its own head of state.

Parliament on Monday observed one minute of silence out of respect to the late Queen. "Her late Majesty was not only Queen of the United Kingdom but also the head of the Commonwealth, a family of 56 nations across the globe of which Singapore is a proud member," said Leader of the House Indranee Rajah.

"Beyond the formality and ceremonials involved in state visits, the queen took the time and effort to get to know ordinary Singaporeans better," she said.

And on September 19, the day of her funeral, state flags at government buildings will be flown at half mast -- under the instruction of Prime Minister Lee.

The Queen's 1989 visit to Singapore was marked with grandeur.

Colonialism: forgiven and forgotten

In Singapore, roads, neighborhoods and prestigious institutions like government buildings and hospitals still bear the names of British lords and various military commanders.

Queenstown, a bustling central neighborhood, the Queen Elizabeth promenade Walk and even Princess Elizabeth Primary School were named after Elizabeth II to commemorate her coronation in 1953.

In 2019, Singapore held large scale bicentennial celebrations with festivals and events marking the 200th anniversary of the arrival of British statesman Sir Stamford Raffles and the British East India Company arriving on its shores.

"Singaporeans, especially from the ruling elite, tend to have a rather benign view of Great Britain and its monarchy," noted political scientist Ian Chong from the National University of Singapor