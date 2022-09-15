A long-lost moon may have given Saturn its signature rings

(CNN) With its striking rings and tilted axis, Saturn is the showiest planet in the solar system. Now, scientists say they have a new theory as to how the gas giant got its signature look.

The planet's rings could be from an ancient, missing moon, according to space scientists at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and the University of California, Berkeley.

Today, Saturn has 82 moons, according to NASA . The research team proposed that the ringed planet may once have had another one that orbited the planet for a few billion years.

But around 160 million years ago, this moon became unstable and swung too close to Saturn in what the researchers described as a "grazing encounter" that smashed the moon apart.

While the gas giant likely swallowed 99% of the moon, the remainder became suspended in orbit, breaking into small icy chunks that ultimately formed the planet's rings, the scientists suggested.