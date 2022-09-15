Tropical Storm Fiona forms in the Atlantic

(CNN) Tropical Storm Fiona has formed in the Atlantic, becoming the sixth named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season, the National Hurricane Center said.

The storm, packing winds of 50 mph with even higher gusts, was about 625 miles east of the Leeward Islands as it strengthened from a tropical depression Wednesday morning.

Tropical storm watches have been issued for the islands of Saba, St. Eustatius, St. Maarten, Montserrat, Antigua, Barbuda, St. Kitts, Nevis and Anguilla.

Additional tropical storm watches or warnings may be issued Thursday for parts of the Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico and Hispaniola, the hurricane center said.

"On the forecast track, the center of the storm is forecast to move through the Leeward Islands late Friday and Friday night, and be near the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico this weekend," the hurricane center said.

Here are the 11 PM AST Wed, Sep 14 Key Messages for Tropical Storm #Fiona. A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for portions of the northern Leeward Islands. Visit https://t.co/tW4KeGe9uJ for the latest updates. pic.twitter.com/wl8GtbgCED — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 15, 2022

