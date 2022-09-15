The residence of the vice president is seen on the grounds of the United States Naval Observatory in Washington, DC.
Matt McClain/The Washington Post/Getty Images
CNN  — 

Two buses carrying migrants arrived Thursday at the US Naval Observatory – the vice president’s residence in Washington, DC – from Texas, surprising volunteers who were not prepared to receive them there, volunteers in the district said.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has been busing migrants to the nation’s capital to protest the Biden administration’s immigration policies, but the buses largely had been dropping them off around Washington’s Union Station.

PITTSBURGH, PA - AUGUST 19: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at the Unite and Win Rally in support of Pennsylvania Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano at the Wyndham Hotel on August 19, 2022 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. During his visit to the state, DeSantis urged Republican voters to stand behind Doug Mastriano. (Photo by Jeff Swensen/Getty Images)
Jeff Swensen/Getty Images

Volunteers were prepared to receive a bus Thursday at the station but learned that the buses went to the Naval Observatory instead, volunteers said.

SAMU First Response, one of the groups helping migrants in Washington, was not provided a heads up, according to Tatiana Laborde, managing director of SAMU First Response.

This is a developing story and will be updated.