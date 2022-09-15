CNN —

A driver died Thursday after crashing into a barrier at Naval Air Station Jacksonville in Florida, the base said via Twitter.

The unidentified driver “attempted to run the Birmingham Gate” at 6:30 a.m., according to the base. Sentries deployed a protective barrier, stopping the vehicle, the base tweeted.

“The driver is deceased and has no known military affiliation,” the tweet said.

“No shots were fired,” a base spokesperson told CNN. “The protection barrier was deployed…and the driver hit the barrier.”

Birmingham Gate will remain closed until further notice, according to the base.

Naval Air Station Jacksonville, an air and industrial base supporting US and allied forces in anti-submarine warfare and aviator training, is the largest Navy base in the Southeast region, according to the Navy website. It’s the third largest in the nation.