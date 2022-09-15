CNN —

The boil water advisory in Jackson, Mississippi, has been lifted for all those who rely on the water system, Gov. Tate Reeves said at a Thursday news conference.

“On Tuesday, the Mississippi State Department of Health began officially conducting tests of the water quality. They collected 120 samples for two consecutive days. We can now announce that we have restored clean water to the city of Jackson,” Reeves said.

It’s been more than 40 days since the Mississippi Department of Health put the state’s capital under a boil water notice in July, contributing to Jackson’s ongoing water crisis that was compounded by heavy rain in August. The weather and consistent issues at a failing water plant in the city ultimately led to residents being unable to use or drink water for weeks.

“While we have restored water quality, the system is still imperfect and we’re going to address issues throughout the duration of the state’s response, ” he said.

Reeves said it is possible that there will be further interruptions to the city’s water system.