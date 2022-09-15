(CNN) Search and rescue efforts are underway after lightning struck near a middle school rowing club practicing at an Orlando lake Thursday, causing the boat to capsize and leaving one student missing and another hospitalized, officials said.

Five middle school students were practicing near the North Orlando Rowing Complex in Lake Fairview when the lighting struck, and crews responded to the scene before 6 p.m., Orlando Fire Department Executive Deputy Chief Ian Davis said during a conference. Officials are unsure whether the lightning struck the vessel or near the vessel.

The Orlando Dive team is on the scene performing a "rescue mission" to locate the missing student, according to Orlando Fire Department spokesperson Jennifer DeSantis.

Officials are "going to use every diver that we have to see if we can locate the missing child," Davis said.

"If I have fresh divers, I'm going to keep on searching," he added.

