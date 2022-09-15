Dallas anesthesiologist tampered with IV bags, killing another doctor, prosecutors say

(CNN) A Dallas anesthesiologist was arrested Wednesday on federal criminal charges for allegedly injecting nerve blocking agents and other drugs into patient IV bags at a surgery center, resulting in the death of his coworker and multiple cardiac emergencies, according to a release from the US Attorney's Office.

Raynaldo Rivera Ortiz Jr., a 59-year-old doctor, was arrested by the Dallas Police Department in Plano, Texas, on Wednesday and is charged with tampering with a consumer product causing death and intentional drug adulteration, according to Dallas Police and the US Attorney's Office.

"A single incident of seemingly intentional patient harm would be disconcerting; multiple incidents are truly disturbing. At this point, however, we believe that the problem is limited to one individual, who is currently behind bars," US Attorney Chad E. Meacham said. "The Department of Justice and our indefatigable partners at the FDA's Office of Criminal Investigations and the Dallas Police Department will work tirelessly to hold him accountable. In the meantime, it is safe to undergo anesthesia in Dallas."

Ortiz will make his initial appearance before a US Magistrate Judge in Dallas at 10 a.m. on Friday. If convicted, he faces a maximum penalty of life in prison.

As of Thursday afternoon, Ortiz did not have an attorney listed.

