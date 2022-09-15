(CNN) A former University of Southern California coach who was convicted earlier this year of taking part in the college admissions scandal that rocked elite US schools has been granted a new trial.

Jovan Vavic, a famed water polo coach at USC for 25 years, was convicted by a jury in April of soliciting and accepting over $220,000 in bribes in exchange for helping secure admissions for students. He was convicted of conspiracy to commit honest services mail and wire fraud, conspiracy to commit federal programs bribery and honest services wire fraud.

Prosecutors alleged he created a "side door" for students to become athletic recruits by designating them as water polo recruits regardless of whether they played the sport. They also alleged he used fake athletic resumes in the process.

On Thursday, US District Judge Indira Talwani granted Vavic's motion for a new trial but denied his request for a judgment of acquittal.

CNN has reached out to prosecutors and Vavic's attorneys for comment.