Chick-fil-A worker praised for helping a woman with a baby who was being carjacked, deputies say

(CNN) The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office is praising a Chick-fil-A employee in Florida who they said rushed to the aid of a woman who was being carjacked.

The woman was getting a baby out of her vehicle outside the restaurant in Fort Walton Beach when a man wielding a stick approached and demanded her keys, the sheriff's office said in a news release Wednesday.

The man then grabbed the keys from the waistband of the woman's pants, opened the vehicle's door and got inside, the release said.

Hearing the woman's shouts for help, an employee rushed to intervene, deputies said.

The employee, identified by the operator of the Chick-fil-A as Mykel Gordon, got into a physical struggle with the suspect, who punched Gordon in the face, the release said.

