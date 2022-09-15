Brooklyn Public Library has issued 5,100 free library cards to make banned books available for teens

(CNN) As some public and school libraries pulled books from their shelves earlier this year, New York City's Brooklyn Public Library made access to thousands of books easier for teens across the country.

In the past several months, the Brooklyn Public Library has issued more than 5,100 free electronic library cards to young people nationwide, Nick Higgins, the library's chief librarian told CNN.

The library launched its "Books UnBanned" initiative in April as a way to stand against censorship and the growing number of book bans in schools and public libraries.

Since then, readers between 13 to 21 years old in every state of the country and Washington, DC have applied for the electronic cards, Higgins said, and an estimated 18,000 e-books or audiobooks have been checked out every month.

"On one side, it's great that we were able to step in and support people in their time of need with access to robust library collections, but it's also really telling that there are significant censorship efforts going on across the country that a lot of us need to band together to push back on," Higgins said.