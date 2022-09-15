A Boston hospital has faced violent threats for providing gender-affirming care to minors, officials say.
A Boston hospital has faced violent threats for providing gender-affirming care to minors, officials say.
WCVB
CNN  — 

A woman has been arrested and charged with calling in a false bomb threat last month to Boston Children’s Hospital, which has been hit with a barrage of threats linked to its providing of gender-affirming care, US Attorney for Massachusetts Rachael Rollins said Thursday.

“Boston Children’s Hospital has been subjected to a sustained harassment campaign based on the dissemination of information online regarding the services offered by the hospital’s gender multi-specialty service, which, according to the hospital, provides individualized, safe, and affirmative care to gender-diverse and transgendered individuals and their families,” Rollins said.

Catherine Leavy of Westfield, Massachusetts, was arrested Thursday by FBI agents at her home without incident and charged with one count of making a false telephonic bomb threat, said FBI Boston Special Agent in Charge Joseph Bonavolonta.

closeup of a transgender pride flag waving on the blue sky, moved by the wind, with the sun in the background
closeup of a transgender pride flag waving on the blue sky, moved by the wind, with the sun in the background
Shutterstock

Boston Children's Hospital says it's gotten violent threats over care for transgender children

The hospital received a threatening phone call on August 30 which said, in part, “There is a bomb on the way to the hospital. You’d better evacuate everybody, you sickos,” Rollins said.

The threat led to the hospital and surrounding areas being placed on lockdown and a bomb squad being dispatched, Rollins said, and it was determined “no explosive devices were located at the hospital.”

Investigators were able to identify a cell phone account that made the call and linked it to Leavy “through court authorized search warrants and other techniques,” according to Rollins. The telephone used to make the alleged threat was recovered when Leavy was arrested, she said.

While multiple threats have been called into the hospital, at this time Leavy is only being charged in connection with one call, Rollins said.

The 37-year-old appeared before a magistrate judge for an initial appearance Thursday afternoon, Rollins said, and will be held pending a detention hearing scheduled for Friday afternoon.

CNN has reached out to an attorney for Leavy for comment.

LGBTQ rights supporters gather at the Texas State Capitol to protest state Republican-led efforts to pass legislation that would restrict the participation of transgender student athletes on the first day of the 87th Legislature's third special session on September 20, 2021 in Austin, Texas. Following a second special session that saw the passage of controversial voting and abortion laws, Texas lawmakers have convened at the Capitol for a third special session to address more of Republican Gov. Greg Abbott's conservative priorities which include redistricting, the distribution of federal COVID-19 relief funds, vaccine mandates and restrictions on how transgender student athletes can compete in sports.
LGBTQ rights supporters gather at the Texas State Capitol to protest state Republican-led efforts to pass legislation that would restrict the participation of transgender student athletes on the first day of the 87th Legislature's third special session on September 20, 2021 in Austin, Texas. Following a second special session that saw the passage of controversial voting and abortion laws, Texas lawmakers have convened at the Capitol for a third special session to address more of Republican Gov. Greg Abbott's conservative priorities which include redistricting, the distribution of federal COVID-19 relief funds, vaccine mandates and restrictions on how transgender student athletes can compete in sports.
Tamir Kalifa/Getty Images

Texas' family services are 'on the brink of collapse' after requiring child abuse investigations of gender-affirming care for minors, employees say in court filing

Boston Children’s Hospital, which calls itself “home to the first pediatric and adolescent transgender health program in the United States,” has said it faced a “large volume” of threats of violence for offering such care.

Gender-affirming care is medically necessary, evidence-based care using a multidisciplinary approach to help a person transition from their assigned gender – the one they were designated at birth – to their affirmed gender – the gender by which they want to be known.

Major medical associations – including the American Medical Association, the American Psychiatric Association, the American Academy of Pediatrics and the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry – agree gender-affirming care is clinically appropriate for children and adults.

Misinformation spread online has suggested Boston Children’s performed gender-affirming genital surgeries on young children. The hospital says it provides overall care to children who identify as transgender or nonbinary, but surgeries are performed only on consenting adults.

Rollins would not comment on a motive for the alleged bomb threat but said, “Generally, health care providers who support and offer care to gender-diverse and transgendered individuals deserve to do so without fear.”

CNN’s Jen Christensen contributed to this report.